As South Carolina State’s football team took the field Saturday, the NCAA’s transfer portal was already beginning to fill with prospects from all over the country.

The Bulldogs were victims of the portal in December when All-MEAC linebacker BJ Davis announced he would be leaving Orangeburg for East Carolina University.

SC State also used the portal to its advantage, signing former Delaware State linebacker Aiden Weber before winter workouts. Weber spent the spring with the Bulldogs and led the team with four solo tackles in the spring game Saturday.

When asked Saturday whether South Carolina State would once again be getting players in the portal, head coach Buddy Pough said it is a possibility.

“We’ll make that call,” Pough said. “It’s all part of the evaluation we will do over the next week or so. We might find ourselves out there looking for an older quarterback, but we haven’t decided.”

South Carolina State carried four quarterbacks this spring, including Corey Fields Jr. who started eight games last season and threw for 1,409 yards and 13 touchdowns. The fifth-year senior suffered a season-ending injury against Morgan State but has a lot of confidence coming out of spring.

“Everyone is on the same page with the offense,” Fields said after the spring game Saturday. “This summer I plan to work on being a more vocal leader and being more consistent on a daily basis.”

Fields completed 11-of-16 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the offensive team to a 19-17 win in the Garnet and Blue Spring Game.

Freshman quarterback Andre Washington comes out of spring as the backup after completing 8-of-13 passes for 118 yards during the spring game.

“Andre showed himself to have some bright spots,” Pough said Saturday. “If I could get him to speed up a little bit. He’s such a cool guy, he sometimes worries me, but he has some ability.”

Marcus Freeman took a handful of snaps late in Saturday’s exhibition but has impressed new offensive coordinator Kevin Magouirk with some of the throws he’s been able to make in practice.

The X-Factor in this quarterback equation is Prometheus Franklin. The freshman earned a start against Howard last season but suffered an ACL injury that ended his season. Franklin had surgery to repair the ACL in December and continues to go through rehab. He was sidelined for a majority of the spring, and Pough is unsure if he will be ready in time to start the season.

“I think we have the right guys in place, but we need to get a little more information, and study a little bit more before we starting making plans for the future,” Pough said. “Andre and Corey seem to be leading (the quarterback) group, and both guys will get enough opportunities to find out if they are the guy.”

The transfer window will remain open until Sunday, April 30.