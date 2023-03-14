The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday former South Carolina State standout John Gilliam would be a part of the Class of 2022.

Gilliam is one of five selected to be enshrined during a ceremony to be held Friday, April 21 in Greenville. He is joined by former Clemson linebacker Joe Bostic, Furman running back Stanford Jennings, South Carolina defensive back Brad Edwards and Wofford head coach Mike Ayers.

Gilliam, a native of Greenwood, played football and ran track while at South Carolina State. He was selected in the second round by the expansion franchise New Orleans Saints in the 1967 NFL Draft. He played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Saints, St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears.

He has the distinction of being the first New Orleans player to score a touchdown in franchise history when he returned the opening kickoff of the team’s inaugural game to the end zone.

With the Vikings, he became the first former SC State player to play in the Super Bowl. He took part in two Super Bowls, played in four-consecutive Pro Bowls and was second-team All-Pro in 1973. The Vikings would name him one of the 50 greatest players in franchise history.

He finished his NFL career with 382 catches for 7,056 yards and 48 touchdowns. He returned two kickoffs for touchdown in his career. Former SC State player Charlie Brown attributes credit to Gilliam as the one who opened the door for SCSU players to be drafted into the NFL.

Gilliam was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992 and the South Carolina State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1983.