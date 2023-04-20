John Gilliam already knows how the first line in his obituary will read. Of course he does.

He can laugh about that now, less than a year after a heart attack that might’ve made that first line fatally pertinent. Gilliam, who in August will turn 78, knows he’s lucky to be here – and luckier still to have enjoyed the sort of football career where needing to know such a unique highlight is important.

So, about that first line ...

This Friday, when the former South Carolina State and NFL wide receiver is inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame in ceremonies at the Greenville Hilton (son John Rommel Gilliam will present him), Gilliam figures he’ll be introduced this way:

“John Gilliam, who returned the opening kickoff in the first game for the expansion New Orleans Saints 94 yards for the team’s first-ever touchdown ...” Fortunately, the rest of that night’s introduction will NOT include funeral home information or a list of survivors.

From his Atlanta home, Gilliam issued a hearty laugh over the telephone line. The obituary question, he finds funny; the hall of fame induction, he says, is not.

“This (honor) ranks at the top,” he said, “along with the (S.C.) Athletic Hall of Fame,” which he was named to in 1992. He’s also in the S.C. State University (1986) and Greenwood High (2005) halls – though he never actually attended the latter (more on that later).

“It’s always great when the state you grew up in (recognizes) your accomplishments,” Gilliam said. “It means more at a certain age; you can’t get enough awards after putting in so much time playing football, with all the injuries. It takes a lot to get up on that stage.”

Still, the truth is, if Gilliam hadn’t taken the Los Angeles Rams’ kickoff in the 1967 season opener “to the house,” there’d still be plenty of other highlight candidates. For instance: While he was not the first S.C. State football player to be drafted by the NFL (that was Carl Robinson, a lineman, in 1960’s 18th round), it was Gilliam’s high-level (second round) selection in 1967 that opened the floodgates for such names as Harry Carson, Donnie Shell, Charlie Brown, Robert Porcher and more.

“I was the pioneer,” Gilliam said. “I got to swing open the door for all the others coming behind me.” Earlier players such as Marion Motley and Deacon Jones played in the NFL but were signed as free agents. Even when he turned pro, Gilliam said, “there were only 40-50 Blacks in the NFL.

“I went to camp for all my Bulldogs coming after me. We wanted to prove we could play at that level if given the chance.”

They did, few as convincingly as Gilliam. In an 11-year career – including four seasons (1972-75) and two Super Bowls with the Minnesota Vikings – the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder with world-class speed caught 382 passes for 7,056 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also averaged 25.5 yards per kick return, including three for scores.

All of which would’ve been enough to earn Gilliam his place in any hall of fame. But there was more; the product of a segregated school system, at a time when most Southern college football rosters were virtually all white, he chose to stay close to home and help build S.C. State’s football legacy. All in a sport that, Gilliam says, was not his first choice growing up.

There’s a lot more to the John Gilliam story besides that first kickoff return, including a few other, similar flashes before the NFL. On the cusp of his night of nights, here are just a few.

Two high schools

Growing up in Greenwood, Gilliam was aware that there were two high schools: the Greenwood High team coached by legendary Pinky Babb, and Brewer High, where Black youngsters toiled and excelled. “I used to walk by (Greenwood’s) stadium and peek through the curtain” to watch the white kids practice, “knowing I’d never be able to play with them,” he said.

He laughed. “It would’ve been fun to play with those guys; Harvey White, who played quarterback at Clemson, once told me, ‘Man, if we’d had you at receiver in high school, no (defender) could’ve run my passes down.’”

That, though, was after Gilliam was convinced to play football. In the 10th grade, his goals were to start at point guard on the basketball team, and run track in the spring. Luther Bradley, Brewer’s football coach, had other ideas.

“Coach challenged me; he saw how fast I ran, and he stopped me in the hall, asked if I’d like to play football. I told him, ‘no,’ and kept walking,” Gilliam said. “I saw his practices and thought he was crazy; something wrong with that man.”

When his mother moved to New York for work, Gilliam lived with his grandmother and worked on his basketball. But one summer at a recreation center pool, where Bradley was in charge, Gilliam watched football players leave the water for practice. When he entertained the idea of joining his buddies, Bradley shooed him away: “Man, get out of here. I’ve been trying to get you (out for football) since 10th grade. What can you do for me?”

It didn’t take long to find out; Gilliam broke his nose in an early drill and wanted to quit, “but if I did, he’d get on me in the hall again,” he said. He worked on football skills (learning a two-point stance from teammates), and by the end of spring practice, he was in the starting lineup. To take advantage of Gilliam’s speed – and to keep him from getting hurt per his basketball coach – Bradley lined him up at wide receiver.

After several productive games, S.C. State coaches under George Bell recruited Gilliam and two other top players from instate. “I was 30 miles from Clemson; (Tigers coach) Frank Howard said, ‘I like all of y’all, but they (administration) won’t let me bring you up here,’” Gilliam remembers. Other top Black players, including future teammate Bennie Blocker and linebacker George Webster, went to Ohio State and Michigan State respectively.

But Gilliam was determined to stay close to home. “I wouldn’t trade my S.C. State experience for nothing,” he said. “(Going there) was the best decision because I had a chance to play all four years, got my degree (in biology) and met my wife (of 56 years, Fannie, now an Atlanta attorney),” Gilliam said.

He also discovered how good HBCU football was then – and how good he was, too.

Kickoffs

Let’s talk kickoffs – not in the NFL (where he had three for touchdowns in his career), but at S.C. State. In the 1960s, the Bulldogs competed in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and often served as cannon fodder for such powerhouses as Florida A&M and legendary coach Jake Gaither, whose Rattlers in 1967 were owners of a 56-game winning streak. “We had never beaten FAMU in history,” Gilliam said. He recalled a game in Tallahassee his sophomore year: “We got off our bus at the dining room and the FAMU team was waiting on us. Their quarterback stood there, arms folded, and said, ‘You better touch me today. You won’t tomorrow.’ The next day, they killed us.”

Two years later, in 1966, FAMU rode its win streak into Orangeburg. The Rattlers took a 3-0 lead on a short field goal in the second quarter and kicked off to S.C. State – to Gilliam. Sixteen seconds later, the senior had bolted 98 yards up the middle for a 6-3 lead.

Blocker, who’d transferred from Ohio State to SCSC when his mother became ill, remembers that return vividly. “I can see it now,” the Lancaster native and Columbia resident said. “He ran it straight up the middle. My job (as a hulking fullback) was to block the first guy down the field, and I was able to do that. Next thing I know, (Gilliam) was gone.”

Almost forgotten in that game was Gilliam’s work on defense, where he batted down three passes including a potential scoring pass, and had two interceptions.

R.C. Gamble, a Greenville native and Blocker’s roommate, who missed the extra point after Gilliam’s score (S.C. State added a late safety and won the game, 8-3), says nothing Gilliam did that season surprised him. “He was the key player that season, carrying the team on his shoulders,” Gamble said.

“He had a ‘quiet’ kind of speed, where you didn’t think he was as fast as he was; a galloping kind of speed, like (San Diego Chargers receiver of that era) Lance Alworth. You couldn’t see how fast he was running, but no one could catch him.”

Under head coaches George Bell and later Oree Banks, Gilliam played several positions on offense and defense, but receiving – and returning kicks – was where he shone. As a senior, he returned another kickoff 98 yards at Albany State and scored on a 22-yard run in the third quarter, sparking the Bulldogs to a 40-15 comeback win. In games vs. Morris Brown and Benedict, Gilliam posted identical 141-yard, two-touchdown days.

He was named All-SIAC three times (1964-66), and on teams that didn’t throw much, he was tops in receptions in 1963 (six for 181 yards, four touchdowns), and had nine catches for 212 yards and a team-best four TDs in 1964, and another four catches for scores in 1965.

The following spring of 1967, New Orleans, the NFL’s newest franchise, with its first-round choice took Alabama linebacker Les Kelley, who would play 30 games in the NFL. With two second-round picks, the Saints chose Houston defensive back Bo Burris (40 games) and then Gilliam, the relative unknown from “tiny” S.C. State, whose NFL career would span 151 games.

He spent two seasons in New Orleans, then three in St. Louis with the Cardinals before moving to the Vikings in 1972. There, with legendary quarterback Fran Tarkenton triggering the offense, Gilliam led the NFL in yards per catch (22.0) and was second in receiving yards (1,035) and receiving yards per game (73.9). In 1973, it was more of the same, as Gilliam earned first- and second-team All-Pro honors.

Minnesota made trips to Super Bowls VIII and IX, losing both, but its talented receiver continued to make big plays: a 65-yard kickoff return in the second half vs. Miami in SB VIII was largely negated by a clipping penalty. Interestingly, Gilliam’s best games in 1974 came against former teams New Orleans (five catches, 109 yards, two TDs) and St. Louis, a two-catch, two-TD day in a 30-14 NFC Playoffs victory.

Yet Gilliam often felt underutilized and probably underappreciated by the Vikings. “We had some good years, but I don’t think our offensive coordinator was as creative as he should’ve been,” he said. “We won because we didn’t make mistakes, but they never let me go in motion, stuck me in the slot where I was double-teamed every year.

“I talked to (Miami’s) Jake Scott after the Super Bowl, and he said, ‘Y’all are so predictable.’ We made no adjustments at the half. I was so mad; I told (the coordinator), ‘I didn’t come to the biggest game of the year to be a decoy.’”

When the Vikings, Gilliam said, refused to negotiate a new contract (he was a free agent in 1975; “they were so cheap, wouldn’t bring in any help at receiver”), he bolted for the Chicago Winds of the short-lived World Football League, but when the league folded, he returned to Minnesota for that final season. In 1976, he signed with Atlanta, was waived, signed in 1977 with the Chicago Bears and, after two games, ended his NFL career back in New Orleans.

He and Fannie had settled in Atlanta, where Gilliam opened a high-end shoe store in the CNN Building in 1972; “when Ted Turner bought it, he wanted a second level for CNN, so we had to move,” Gilliam said. Other businesses included a liquor store and a radio gig with the city’s No. 1 station. “They created a job, director of sports marketing, where my job was to wine and dine (such clients as) Coke, McDonald’s,” he said. “All I did was drink coffee, go to lunch, play golf, drink wine.”

After three years, Gilliam left to run a landscaping company, a job he kept until two years ago. Meantime, he started the John Gilliam Tennis Tournament and its foundation, which continued until the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. His wife’s practice did well, and Gilliam said he appreciated Atlanta’s status as the “Black capital of the South.”

“When (S.C. State) came here to play (HBCUs) Morris Brown and Clark, I saw what Martin Luther King Jr. was doing. A lot of Blacks were doing well in Atlanta; we stayed in a Black-owned hotel – I thought, ‘Black-owned?’ – and I said, ‘This is where we need to be. Man, when I finish football, I’m moving here.’

“We bought a house, she was teaching school (while earning a law degree), and I worked as a substitute teacher.” Gilliam laughed once again. “I did all right.”

Football, track, life

Columbia attorney Luther Battiste has known Gilliam – well, known of him – since childhood, when Battiste’s father worked 45 years at S.C. State and young Luther “hung around the athletics program – that was my daycare,” he said. As an adult, he became friends with John and Fannie Gilliam and has shared memories with them.

“He was an athlete who stood out,” Battiste said. “He was like (former South Carolina receiver) Sterling Sharpe: lean body, so smooth on the field, an elegant athlete. I used to enjoy just watching each of them warming up.”

Battiste also remembers Gilliam as a track standout for S.C. State. The same year future Dallas Cowboy “Bullet Bob” Hayes set a world record in the 100-yard dash at 9.1 seconds, Gilliam ran a 9.5. “He was beautiful to watch.”

With that as a backdrop, Battiste – and others who have known Gilliam for years – were stunned at the news of his June 20, 2022 heart attack. “I was surprised when he told me,” Blocker said. “He plays golf, works out, doesn’t drink or smoke – all the things you think you need to do to stay in shape.”

Blocker knows, though, that the outcome could’ve been much worse, “if not for his daughter (Teryn Gilliam, youngest of his three girls). He wasn’t feeling well, went home to take a nap. That’s the culture we were raised in: you go to bed, take a nap, you feel better. She said, ‘No, I’m calling an ambulance, (and) you’re going to the hospital.’ They operated on him as soon as he got there.

“She gave him no choice – and we’re all thankful she was so insistent.”

Gilliam, who’d been treated earlier for an irregular heartbeat, was playing golf that day, but after six holes, he said, he began feeling lightheaded. He called his wife and another daughter, Pandora, then drove home and lay down but didn’t feel comfortable. Then he called Teryn, who immediately telephoned 911 and sent an ambulance to the home.

Paramedics immediately diagnosed a heart attack and rushed Gilliam to the hospital, where surgery was needed to relieve a severe blockage. “Thirty-five more minutes,” he said, “and I might be dead.”

Gilliam doesn’t shy away from his story, but he doesn’t dwell on it, either. That’s not a part of his generation’s culture, either. Similarly, when he steps to the podium on Friday to accept his latest hall of fame honor, don’t expect Gilliam to well up or betray a lot of emotion.

“He won’t shed any tears,” said Blocker, who along with Gamble, Battiste and others from Bulldog Nation, will be in attendance. Then Blocker hesitated.

“It’s different now than in the 1960s and 1970s; it’s a chance to look back,” he said. “So he might shed a tear when he remembers the struggles to get where he is. This is a part of his legacy, and he deserves this.”

For his part, Gilliam says he’ll keep it simple. “I’ll start (his thanks) with my mother, God, the S.C. Football Hall of Fame,” he said. “I’ll thank my wife and family (four children, five grandchildren) ... I’ll thank all my coaches, starting with Luther Bradley,” and including Hall of Fame coach Willie Jeffries and current SCSU coach Buddy Pough, “all of Bulldog Nation, and end with (former Vikings coach) Bud Grant,” who died recently.

He laughed. “And then,” he said, “I’m going to sit my butt down!”

No worries about death, or obituary introductions, this night. For Gilliam, this will be a night to celebrate a life well lived.