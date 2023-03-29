South Carolina State’s defense entered last season with a host of expectations.

The unit had just held Deion Sanders’ Jackson State squad to 10 points in a Celebration Bowl victory, defensive lineman Jeblonski Green was named MEAC Defensive Preseason Player of the Year and the majority of the group was returning for the 2023 season.

Then it all went wrong.

“Last season was a gut check, a reality check,” SC State defensive coordinator Jonathan Saxon said Wednesday after the Bulldogs finished their sixth practice of the spring. “We understand we have to be better, the expectations are always going to be high, but we have to continue to work. We built ourselves on grind and grit.”

SC State finished fifth in the MEAC in total defense last season, just ahead of Norfolk State. The Bulldogs gave up over 350 yards of total offense per game and allowed just over 30 points.

“We’re building day-by-day,” Saxon said. “We feel as if we’re starting from scratch. We want to build that foundation, continue to grow and have the mentality of getting one-percent better every day.”

The key this spring will be finding a replacement for linebacker BJ Davis. The senior entered the transfer portal at the end of last season and found a spot with East Carolina. Davis was first in the MEAC in solo tackles and led the league in interceptions with five.

“Losing (BJ) is a big hit, but we feel good about the talent with have at linebacker,” Saxon said. “We have some youth and athleticism, but we have to continue to grow.”

Aaron Smith looks to be the heir apparent to Davis as he spent much of Wednesday’s practice at the middle linebacker position. Smith had five sacks last season to lead the Bulldogs.

“(Aaron) has shown a lot of maturity this offseason, and is trying to lead by example,” Saxon said. “Jadin Jones and Zan Dunham have taken steps forward, but they’re all still young.”

Saxon said the secondary was thrown in the fire last year, but he feels good about what they have been able to do in the offseason, and what they have shown this spring.

“It’s about building that foundation and working on fundamentals,” Saxon said of his defensive backfield.

Defensive backs coach Corey Barlow said the group looks stronger thanks to strength and conditioning coach David Irby.

“You can tell they have been working out, we just have to transfer it to the field,” Barlow said. “We’re going to be a tough, hard-nosed group that is tenacious, smart and doesn’t give up the deep throws.”

Barlow said he’s been impressed with the leadership of Jaylen Evans and Demarkiis Doe along with Alcorn State transfer Malcolm McGee.

South Carolina State will hold its first scrimmage of the season Saturday beginning at 10:30. Spring practices will conclude with the Garnet and Blue Spring Game to be played Saturday, April 15 in Orangeburg.