SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Momentum hasn't slipped, Beamer says

After back-to-back wins over Tennessee and Clemson to close the regular season, momentum around South Carolina’s football team may have been at an all-time high.

Unfortunately, perception around the program has taken a hit as current players have entered the transfer portals, and a few top recruits have announced decommitments in the wake of hiring new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

Head coach Shane Beamer met with the media Wednesday to dispel any rumors about a drop-off over the last few weeks.

“I feel like some people need to be reminded (about what we accomplished this season),” Beamer said. “Outside this building, there’s a perception that the momentum has slipped and that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Beamer said he’s received text messages from current and potential players that validate the excitement around the program, and the hiring of Loggains as the team’s new OC.

“There were a ton of ‘hot names’ that we could have brought in for this job, but I’m not interested in winning the press conference,” Beamer said. “I want to hire a guy that continues to move this program forward. There wasn’t a lot of fanfare around the hiring of Clayton White and Pete Lembo, but they both turned out pretty well.”

Loggains has spent a majority of his coaching career in the NFL. He was with Tennessee, Cleveland, Chicago, Miami and the New York Jets. Loggains returned to his alma mater Arkansas in 2021, coaching tight ends.

Beamer said he remembers watching Loggains in action after spending time with the Tennessee, Chicago and Miami coaching staffs.

“I saw what he’s capable of doing. We hired a big-time coach, and I can’t be more excited about having him on staff,” Beamer said. “He’s a fantastic person, elite recruiter and has a pro-style offense that can be combined with what he’s picked up at Arkansas. He’s a perfect fit for what we need right now as a football team, and he will make us better and more consistent.”

Beamer said Loggains will not call plays when the Gamecocks face Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. He said it will be a group effort between the offensive coaches currently on staff.

South Carolina will be without tight end Jaheim Bell and running back Marshawn Lloyd, who have entered the transfer portal. Bell recently announced he would be signing with Florida State. Defensive back Cam Smith and Zacch Pickens each announced they would opt out of the game as they prepare for the NFL Draft.

“I’m not surprised by the transfers,” Beamer said. “It’s tough out there right now when you look at some schools with as many as 20 players in the portal. Well wishes to those that left, but tomorrow we start to figure out a plan of attack.”

Beamer said players are scheduled to return to campus Thursday to begin practice for the Gator Bowl. He said the plan is to work in Columbia until Dec. 22 before reconvening as a team Christmas night in Jacksonville.

“The excitement level for this game is at its highest in quite some time,” Beamer said.