SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Lloyd among 7 Gamecock transfers

After a career year, South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3's Matt Zenitz reported on Monday afternoon.

Despite missing almost a month because of injuries, Marshawn Lloyd still had a nice season. In fact, this was his most productive campaign, even though he played in fewer games compared to 2021.

The redshirt sophomore running back rushed for 572 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games. He had two games in which he ran for more than 100 yards, including a career-high 169-yard and three-touchdown performance against Charlotte in September. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

Lloyd also was involved in South Carolina's passing attack at times. He caught 18 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.8 yards per catch.

Coming out of high school, Lloyd was a four-star recruit. He was the fourth-best running back and No. 46 overall player in the class of 2020. He committed to the Gamecocks on May 27, 2019.

Before he could play in a game, Lloyd tore his ACL in his left knee on the second day of fall camp in 2020. He missed the entire season.

He made a full recovery and returned to action the following season for South Carolina. While splitting time in the backfield with Kevin Harris, ZaQuandre White and Juju McDowell, Lloyd still managed to fit in nicely. He carried the ball 64 times, running for 228 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 3.6 yards per rush.

The Gamecocks are coming off their best regular season since 2017, winning eight games and ending the year with a bang. South Carolina started the year 6-4 but got to eight thanks to a dominating win over Tennessee and beating Clemson 31-30 in Death Valley.

The transfer portal's winter window officially opened last Monday. Since then, six South Carolina players have entered the portal.

That seventh Gamecock? R.J. Roderick, who entered the portal back in October.

But of the six most recent ones, two of those players include tight end Jaheim Bell and Lloyd. If you're wondering what's going on with several USC players hitting the transfer portal, just know it's not limited to just the Gamecocks. In fact, as of this story South Carolina has the second fewest by any SEC team.

Georgia has one, with South Carolina, Tennessee and Missouri each with seven. Texas A&M has the most with 23.

The transfer portal is now working with windows for when players are able to enter. The first period will last 45 days and has been labeled the “winter window.” That will run from Dec. 5-Jan 18. The second is the “spring window,” which for this academic year will run from May 1-15.