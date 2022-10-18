SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Extra week to prepare really helps, Beamer says

The name Beamer has always been synonymous with special teams in football, and now South Carolina is reaping its benefits with five blocked punts this season.

The Gamecocks currently lead the nation in blocked punts, a trait head coach Shane Beamer is more than happy to take from his father, former Virginia Tech head football coach Frank Beamer.

“We put an emphasis on blocking kicks,” Beamer said at his weekly press conference Tuesday. “We want to be aggressive, and it helps with punt return average as well.”

Beamer said a lot of the credit goes to associate head coach and special teams coordinator Pete Lembo.

“He spends a lot of time game planning each week,” Beamer said. “He does a great job of breaking down our opponent's schemes. Also give credit to the players for buying into it. Once you have some success, the players get excited about it.”

South Carolina was able to get its fifth block of the year in a 24-14 win over Kentucky two weeks ago. The Gamecocks were off last weekend as they prepare to face Texas A&M. The Aggies also had a bye last week after falling to Alabama 24-20.

“Having an extra week to prepare definitely helps,” Beamer said. “Most importantly, we needed it from a health standpoint.”

South Carolina is still looking for its first-ever win against the Aggies. The Gamecocks are currently 0-8 since Texas A&M became the team’s permanent SEC West opponent in 2014.

“We talked (Monday) morning during our meeting with the team about not beating Texas A&M,” Beamer said. “It’s something that we need to do at some point, but it has nothing to do with the 2022 game. We need to play better and coach better than we have in the past.”

The Aggies enter the game 3-3 and are averaging just over 21 points per game. Head coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that Haynes King would start at quarterback after suffering an injury two weeks ago against Alabama. If King was unable to play, freshman Conner Weigman would have made his first start.

“Both quarterbacks are athletic and have similar skill sets,” Beamers aid. “(Jimbo) Fisher does a great job of running the offense, and those quarterbacks are great at running his system, our game plan doesn’t really change whoever is in there.”

After beating Kentucky for just the second time in 11 seasons, Beamer said he wondered how his team would respond at practice before going into the bye week.

“We practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and I was proud of the way our guys responded,” Beamer said. “We’re trying to make them understand that we can be a better football team. We left some plays on the field against Kentucky.”

With the emergence of running back Marshawn Lloyd, Beamer hopes the offense can take a step forward starting Saturday against the Aggies.

“When we run the football, we’re successful,” Beamer said. “(Marshawn) is healthy, is playing fast and is becoming more physical. Give credit to the guys around him (receivers, tight ends, offensive line) that are blocking.”

Lloyd rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown against Kentucky.

“We have not arrived as an offense,” Beamer said. “We want to run the ball better, which should open up things in the passing game. We’ve shown we can do both, we just have to do it better.”