SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer weighs options for bowl game

It’s been a whirlwind week for South Carolina and its offensive staff.

The Gamecocks lost offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska last week and are reportedly losing analyst Nick Coleman to UAB. Coleman worked closely with Satterfield and the quarterbacks.

With those two departures, the Gamecocks are in need of not only a play-caller for the bowl game but someone to coach quarterbacks. Shane Beamer said South Carolina won’t start bowl practices until Dec. 15, which gives Beamer time to weigh his options.

While everyone waits, here is a breakdown of some candidates and potential options for the bowl game.

Current on-field assistants

Only two assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball currently have even a part of a coordinator title as it sits right now. Greg Adkins started the 2017 season at Charlotte as the run coordinator but was promoted to offensive coordinator after four games. He left after that season to take the offensive line/recruiting coordinator job at Marshall.

Most of his over 30-year coaching career has been spent coaching the offensive line or tight end groups.

Jody Wright served as the Jacksonville State passing game coordinator in 2013 then moved to the running game coordinator in 2018 at UAB.

Bryant Vincent, though, served as the play caller at UAB during Wright’s stint while John Grass was the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State.

Outside of him, the Gamecocks don’t have anyone on staff with coordinating experience. Montario Hardesty’s been a receivers and running backs coach as an on-field assistant. Justin Stepp has been a receivers coach at App State, SMU and Arkansas before coming to South Carolina.

One candidate with an offensive background is special teams coordinator Pete Lembo, who has an offensive background and has helped put together offenses as a head coach at Lehigh, Elon and Ball State.

Beamer has said he’s open to calling plays in the bowl game if he felt that was best for the program.

Support staffers, analysts

One staff who is currently filling in as an offensive coach is Lonnie Teasley, who stepped in as offensive line coach for an ailing Adkins. He’s on the road recruiting, filling the slot vacated by Satterfield’s departure.

Teasley hasn’t called plays before, either.

Zeb Noland – who went from graduate assistant to starting quarterback back to graduate assistant in about six months – could fill in if needed, although it might be a stretch to put him in a play-caller role.

The biggest analyst as it sits right now is Freddie Kitchens, who has an extensive background largely in the NFL. Kitchens, who came in this offseason, hasn’t been an on-field coach at the collegiate level since 2005 at Mississippi State.

He’s coached quarterbacks at the NFL level in Arizona and was the offensive coordinator and head coach in Cleveland for a combined two seasons. He also served as an interim offensive coordinator last season for the Giants.

The options

Beamer has a couple of different routes he can go. First, he can dub someone play-caller for the bowl from the current on-field staff of Wright, Stepp, Hardesty and either Adkins or Teasley then let a support staffer coach quarterbacks in bowl practices.

Or, he can have Lembo call plays and still coach special teams, although that could be too much for one person to handle. Staton Weber is the Gamecocks’ special teams analyst working closely with Lembo who could potentially assume that special teams role if for some reason Lembo does call plays on game day.

Beamer could also opt to have a support staffer coach quarterbacks and call plays. Regardless of what he does, there are a few options.

What Beamer hinted at Sunday night, and it seems the likeliest approach, is all of South Carolina’s offensive staff will have input in building the game plan and they’ll solidify a play caller as the bowl gets closer.

A caveat to all of the speculation that will inevitably ensue before bowl practices: South Carolina is still limited to just 10 on-field coaches. If the Gamecocks elevate an analyst to quarterbacks coach and/or play caller, it would mean moving someone already on the road recruiting off of it.

For instance, if Noland or Weber or Kitchens is an on-field coach, it would mean taking potentially Teasley or Adkins off as an on-field assistant, which means the one who isn’t can’t be on the road recruiting.

That is something to keep in mind as things barrel forward. Coaches can be on the road recruiting up until Dec. 17. South Carolina begins bowl practice Dec. 15.