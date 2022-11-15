SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer, USC prepare for up-tempo Vols

South Carolina will try to slow down a Tennessee offense that currently ranks first in the country in yards (543.7) and points (47.4).

“It’s hard to plan for that up-tempo style,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “We play teams throughout the year that utilize (up-tempo), so we practice it during the season.”

The Volunteers are averaging nearly 76 plays per game, or 1.3 plays per minute.

“It really stresses the scout team,” Beamer said. “We don’t do a ton of scout team work, but we mixed in some tempo Tuesday. It takes a lot of organization, but we’ve been thinking about it since the offseason and we’ve talked about it in meetings Sunday and Monday.”

Tennessee (9-1) defeated Missouri 66-24 in Knoxville last week. Quarterback Hendon Hooker leads the team with over 2,800 yards passing and 24 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 405 yards and five touchdowns.

Beamer said South Carolina must do a better job tackling after giving up 374 yards rushing in a 38-6 loss at Florida last week.

“It starts up front,” Beamer said. “We have to limit them in the run game. If they can line up and just run up and down the field, and throw the ball, it’s going to be hard. We have to control the run, not just the backs but the quarterback as well.”

Beamer hopes to utilize much of what Georgia did when the Bulldogs held Tennessee to a season-low 13 points.

“They will complete passes and make plays,” Beamer said. “The key is making the tackle when they do. If you watch the game against Georgia, (UGA) did a great job of tackling. They didn’t let the 10-15 yard plays become 70-yard touchdowns.”

Beamer said situational football will also be a key Saturday.

“When it’s third down, we have to get the defense off the field,” Beamer said. “When they get in the red zone, we have to make sure we hold them to field goals instead of touchdowns.”

Former Dutch Fork standout Jalin Hyatt returns to Columbia as a member of the Tennessee offense. The junior receiver leads the team with 15 touchdowns and averages nearly 111 yards per game.

“We have to figure out where (Jalin) is in the formation,” Beamer said. “No matter where he lines up, he’s really fast and can take the top off the defense. (Tennessee) has fantastic receivers all over the field.”

During the press conference, it was announced that South Carolina special teams coach Pete Lembo has been nominated for the Frank Broyles Award annually given to the top assistant coach in college football.

Lembo’s name has been floated as a possible head-coaching candidate for a few schools, and Beamer was asked how important it would be to try and retain him.

“Really, really important,” Beamer said. “Pete knows how much I appreciate him, and he’s been fantastic. There’s a reason I wanted to hire him as the special teams coach; he does a great job at recruiting and coaching. Anytime you have success in the special teams, it creates momentum on the field and within the program. The players look forward to special teams.”

South Carolina currently ranks second nationally in blocked kicks with six this season.

Beamer also touched on the shooting that happened earlier this week at the University of Virginia. He said the team came to him wanting to do something to honor the victims.

“I think we plan to have a sticker we will wear on our helmets this week,” Beamer said. “This hits close to home with the loss of Lavel Davis (Jr.). I did not know him personally, but knowing so many people at Woodland High School, and hearing what they thought of him, it sounds like he was a special, special young man. I was just at Woodland during the off week and was talking about Lavel and how well he was doing at Virginia.”