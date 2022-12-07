SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer talks OC, Rattler and more

For the first time in over a week, Shane Beamer met with the media to update the goings on around the South Carolina program.

It was a standard bowl press conference for Beamer, but there were a few important pieces to glean from his 25-minute appearance. Here are a few big things as the Gamecocks continue on this December.

A glimpse into the OC search, Rattler discussions: In reality, Beamer didn’t say anything out of left field when it came to what he was looking for, the process and the fact that he has spoken with candidates.

Nothing is shocking about conversations happening and Beamer wanting someone who can get the most out of his players. It would be concerning if he didn’t say that.

But what was interesting were a few nuggets Beamer dropped along the way. He mentioned the importance of hiring an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in the same breath. That would lend someone to believe whomever comes in will call plays while also working with the quarterbacks.

It seems like Beamer isn’t going to hire someone to call plays and shift the staff around to have someone else work with quarterbacks. Just based on what he said, it seems the new offensive coordinator will have a background working with the passers.

He also mentioned having some talks with Spencer Rattler, which certainly indicates the door isn’t closed on him returning. If Rattler is at least getting information about the search, he could certainly come back for another season.

How South Carolina’s bowl practices will be structured: Bowl practice structure varies from coach to coach and it seems like South Carolina has a pretty detailed plan when it comes to what the Gamecocks will do.

South Carolina will have a week-long practice in Columbia similar to training camp where the staff focuses on fundamental work and developing some of the younger guys on the roster.

The Gamecocks, once they get to Jacksonville, will have a true game-week schedule with four practices that mimic a similar game-week during the season.

South Carolina did it last year and it seemed to work well. The Gamecocks are expected to start bowl preparations Dec. 15.

The plan in recruiting, next few weeks: With Beamer in the throws of an offensive coordinator search, he did give a look at how the Gamecocks plan to attack the next few weeks in recruiting before the early signing period.

Lonnie Teasley and Greg Adkins are both on the road, Teasley filling in for the void Marcus Satterfield left. Both will be on the road unless something crazy happens. That could be the hiring of a new coordinator who can go out and recruit. Beamer did say Adkins is “full steam ahead” this offseason.

The Gamecocks have a few questions lingering. It centers largely around who coaches quarterbacks for the bowl game and who is in charge of calling plays. It certainly seems like South Carolina is going to have all hands on deck to build the game plan and decide on a play-caller later.