SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer says Hogs present a challenge

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer was a member of the 2007 Gamecock coaching staff that traveled to Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“Darren McFadden, Peyton Hillis and Felix Jones, I think they each had about 500 yards rushing that night,” Beamer said. “It was obvious early on that we could not stop them. That was a long night.”

McFadden rushed for a Southeastern Conference record 321 yards to lead Arkansas to a 48-36 win over the Gamecocks, and would eventually go on to win that year’s Heisman Trophy.

“Hopefully, we play a lot better this week,” Beamer said.

The Gamecocks (1-0) travel to face No. 19 Arkansas Saturday at noon. Beamer said his team is excited to open SEC play against a really good team.

“(Arkansas) has so many weapons,” Beamer said. “It will be a challenge for us, (head coach) Sam Pittman has done a great job and has a good team that plays hard.”

Beamer talked about Arkansas’ current run scheme and what makes it so hard to defend.

“(Sam) is an offensive line guy, and they do such a great job of coaching the position,” Beamer said. “With their size, they are able to cover people up. When the ball is snapped, you can’t see the Cincinnati defensive linemen on tape because of the way they are blocked. It’s going to be a real challenge this week.”

The Razorbacks are led by quarterback K.J. Jefferson. The 6-3, 242-pound junior threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns while carrying the ball 18 times for 62 yards and a touchdown.

“There’s no way to mimic (K.J.) in practice,” Beamer said. “People just bounce off of him back there. To be able to run the way he does, and also sit back in the pocket and throw. He has the ability to scramble while keeping his eyes downfield to find open receivers.”

South Carolina enters the game after a 35-14 win over Georgia State. Beamer said his team got off to a good start this week with an enthusiastic Tuesday practice.

“There’s automatically a heightened sense of urgency with SEC play starting,” Beamer said. “Going on the road against a ranked opponent, it’s different. We just have to worry about the things that we can control.”

South Carolina was held to 311 yards of total offense against Georgia State. Beamer said he expects to see some improvement against Arkansas.

“We should be better prepared going into this week because (the players) have a better understanding of how we do things,” Beamer said. “We will be better than we were last week, but we won’t be as good as where we want to be later in the season.”

Beamer said Saturday’s win featured a mix of physical and mental mistakes.

“We have to coach better and play better in all three phases (this week),” Beamer said. “There are a lot of things we’ve done since January in preparation for (first road trip). It’s about us. We control what happens by preparing the right way.”

Beamer said moral on the team is high despite some disparaging remarks from fans on social media this past week.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t play well against a team that will challenge for the championship in its conference,” Beamer said. “There are no issues (on the team) and our guys are excited about Saturday.”