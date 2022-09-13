SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer says Gamecocks believe they can win

South Carolina is preparing to face the top team in college football Saturday when No. 1 Georgia travels to Columbia for a noon kickoff.

“Our guys have a lot of belief,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “I don’t have to rally them to have them believe. They have confidence that we’re a really good SEC football team with really good players. We have a lot of competitive dudes that are ready to go out and compete.”

The Gamecocks will be competing without two defensive starters as linebacker Mohamed Kaba and defensive lineman Jordan Strachan each tore an ACL in the 44-30 loss at Arkansas Saturday. Beamer said Tuesday that both players are scheduled to have surgery within the next 4-to-6 weeks.

Sixth-year senior Sherrod Greene is expected to take over at the linebacker spot after being injured against Georgia last season.

“(Sherrod) has been great,” Beamer said. “He’s worked hard to come back (after back-to-back injuries). He’s had to overcome a lot mentally.”

Beamer said the defense had way too many missed tackles against Arkansas.

“It’s disappointing because we’re a good tackling team,” Beamer said. “One missed tackle is one too many for me. We tackle in practice to get a feel for the speed of the game and make sure we’re in the right position. Give Arkansas credit, they were hard to bring down, but there was some poor fundamentals (on our part).”

Georgia’s offense has outscored its first two opponents 82-3 and has yet to turn the ball over with a fumble or interception.

“(Georgia) brought back so many guys on offense,” Beamer said. “We don’t have a huge body of work (to scout) because they’ve had two blowout wins. We have to be able to stop the run. I’m sure they are watching the Arkansas tape and feeling pretty good about handing it to those big backs.”

South Carolina’s offense took a step forward last week as quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 377 yards and a touchdown. The running backs combined to rush for 75 yards and three touchdowns. Beamer said he feels better about the run game after playing Arkansas.

“Every week is different, but we need to line up and run our best runs no matter what the defense presents,” Beamer said. “We have to work hard as coaches to come up with a game plan to run the ball, if not, it’s going to be a long day. The challenge is finding a balance against a team that prides itself on stopping the run.”

Beamer said the offense has a better understanding of the system in his second year with the program, and the team features more depth and experience at most every position.

“We have to continue to develop that depth, and try to give us the best opportunity to be successful,” Beamer said. “We want to be efficient (on offense) and it’s all about winning those battles. Battles on the offensive line, with our running backs, wide receivers and tight ends.”