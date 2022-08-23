SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer pleased after second scrimmage

South Carolina’s football team returned to the practice field Tuesday after holding its second scrimmage Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“We had a good day today,” head coach Shane Beamer said. “Our players have had a couple of days off, so we have been on the field since Saturday night. It was good to get back out there; we had a good productive practice.”

Beamer met with the media Tuesday and said he is pleased with what he saw from his team during Saturday’s scrimmage.

“I thought it was a great second preseason game in the stadium,” Beamer said. “There was a lot of good in all three phases that we saw out there, and certainly a lot to improve and correct as well. It was a really efficient night, and it felt like we made some really good strides as a team compared to last week.”

As the Gamecocks continue to prepare for their season-opener Saturday, Sept. 3, at home against Georgia State, Beamer said the team has entered its “mock” game week.

“We have a lot of new faces that were not here last year, so this is a great week for those guys to learn how we practice,” Beamer said. “So next week, when we do it for real, everybody understands how we practice, what we get done and what we try to accomplish each day.”

“We will introduce Georgia State a little bit this week, but there’s a lot of other things that we’re trying to continue to work on including position battles. We have a lot happening this week before we start preparing fully for Georgia State.”

Beamer said Chad Terrell, who had been working at tight end, tore is ACL and will be out for the season. He also said punter Kai Kroeger and running back Christian Beal-Smith are dealing with injuries, but are expected to be ready in the opener.

“Our depth is really good,” Beamer said. “You go back to last year’s team compared to this year’s team, and there is better depth at every offensive position. The biggest thing is the overall understanding of what we’re doing. Being able to go out there, be efficient and operate. Last year, it was still a new system. This year, we’ve been able to tweak some things to better fit our personnel and the older guys have a better understanding of the whole concept.”

In an earlier press conference, South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens said he was impressed with the way the offensive line has played during preseason practice. Beamer was asked about the difference in attitude from last year to this year.

“They all came back from last year’s team,” Beamer said. “They’ve played a lot of football together, it’s an older group and I would say the same about the defensive line as well. I said last year that we had a chance to win some games because of (those guys) on the line of scrimmage, and I feel that same way this year. It goes back to them being more confident in the system.”

On defense, Beamer was complimentary of both Devonni Smith and RJ Roderick at the safety position. Both players are looking to replace All-American Jaylan Foster who graduated last season.

“Devonni and RJ have been great,” Beamer said. “RJ is playing fast, and is on a good trajectory of improving his game. Both are smart and physical, and Darius Rush has been fantastic. It’s just a good group back there.”

Freshmen Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith have also impressed Beamer in the secondary.

“(Those guys) have done a nice job of settling into the safety role and adjusting to the position,” Beamer said. “(Nick) has all the tools and has an edge about him. He’s come in and done a fantastic job of putting himself in position to help the team this season.”