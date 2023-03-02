After an eight-win season that included victories over Tennessee and Clemson, USC’s football team will be back on the field March 14 to begin spring practice.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer met with the media Thursday along with nine players who transferred in to the Gamecock program.

Beamer said the expectations are certainly different from what they were two years ago when he took over the program. Internally, he talked about having players learn to do the right things, and do things the right way.

“The energy and excitement are higher than it was two years ago, but we want that,” Beamer said. “We still have lots of work to do. The challenge is to take the next step. We’ve had six regular-season wins then eight regular-season wins, the goal is to not get complacent but to move forward.”

One of those moves has included the addition of Dowell Loggains as the team’s offensive coordinator. Beamer said he and Loggains have been working on the offense during the offseason, and are excited about presenting it to the players once spring practice starts.

“There are elements that we want to carry over (from last year), but there are elements that (Loggains) will bring in,” Beamer said. “There will be pieces we add to the mix after spring, especially when we have our freshmen get on campus, but a lot of things we do will be about fitting our personnel.”

Beamer said he wants a 50-50 split on offense this season.

“We want to have the ability to run when we want to run, and throw when we want to throw,” Beamer said. “We have to continue to find the ability to be explosive and quit turning the ball over. We’ve finished last in the SEC in turnovers the last two seasons, and as a head coach, it’s embarrassing.”

Beamer said the transfer group has done a great job acclimating to how things work at South Carolina.

“There are a lot of new faces around the program,” Beamer said. “We can’t assume what’s going to happen in 2023 based off of what happened in 2022. It’s all about how quickly these new pieces fit together. The challenge is to continue to get better and not be satisfied with the status quo.”

He also praised the incoming freshmen for their ability to handle the college atmosphere.

“They have been great,” Beamer said of the freshmen. “Our strength and conditioning program has been tough, and they have been put in some tough situations. The moment has not been too big for them, they don’t look lost. It will be a different deal once we start practicing, but I like their progression.”

Entering spring practice, Beamer is pleased with how relatively healthy his team will be. He said Tonka Hemingway is not expected to practice, but Jordan Strachan and Mo Kaba are both expected to do limited work over the spring, and be ready for summer workouts. Both suffered ACL tears against Arkansas that forced them to miss a majority of last season. Beamer also said the three players currently suspended, Monteque Rhames, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw, remained suspended and are not expected to be back with the team any time soon.