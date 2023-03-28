COLUMBIA -- The transfers of Marshawn Lloyd and Jaheim Bell along with the graduation of Christian Beal-Smith have left South Carolina coaches looking for players to run the football.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer spoke Tuesday about his team’s ability to run the football despite its lack of players on the roster.

“We been through seven practices, so there are bits and pieces of information, but I believe we will be able to run the ball,” Beamer said. “We don’t have enough running backs, so we must continue to increase the depth. That’s an area of concern.”

Juju McDowell is the team’s leading returning rusher after he finished with 219 yards and two touchdowns last season. The Gamecocks finished 12th in the Southeastern Conference in rushing last year with just over 118 yards per game.

Former Newberry College standout Mario Anderson transferred in to South Carolina after rushing for over 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns last season for the Wolves. Dakereon Joyner has also been taking reps with the running backs this spring.

“The three guys we have working, I’ve been impressed with their skill set,” Beamer said. “I like our offensive line, and we have some athletic quarterbacks. I’ve been pleased with the running game, we just have to continue to hone in on what schemes we’re going to run, and the guys we’re going to be able to count on.”

South Carolina is expecting to have Djay Braswell be a fourth scholarship back when he gets to campus in May. Beamer said the high school senior was at practice last week, and has been able to sit and watch what the offense is currently learning.

“We can intro the offense (to him), but I don’t know how much of it he will retain before getting here in May,” Beamer said. “The NCAA allows us to have the summer to prep (these freshmen) for practice. We can do more from a football standpoint when it comes to meetings and getting out on the field in June and July. Mentally, they’re able to get caught up.”

South Carolina opens the 2023 season Sept. 2 in Charlotte against North Carolina. Beamer said he’s not getting on the bus with just three running backs.

“We’re going to take five or more,” Beamer said. “I don’t think we’re in crisis mode, but if we could add another running back, or find someone for depth, it would be ideal. There are opportunities for walk-ons, and they are currently doing some good things. I’m eager for those guys to come along.”

Beamer was also asked about the rushing defense, which finished 13th in the Southeastern Conference last season after giving up nearly 200 yards per game.

“I see signs of us being able to do a good job,” Beamer said. “We had some runs that popped out and our safeties and corners were able to come up and make tackles. We’re working a lot of guys at the defensive line and linebacker positions to see who we can count on. I think we’re in a good place with installation and showing signs of being able to run and stop the run better than last year.”

Beamer said linebacker Pup Howard was back on the practice field Tuesday after missing the last couple of weeks. He also said defensive lineman Jordan Strachan has been granted a seventh season after being injured against Arkansas last year.

South Carolina is planning to hold a scrimmage Saturday prior to the sold-out Ladies Clinic. The Garnet and Black Spring Game will be held Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.