South Carolina clinched its third consecutive trip to the NCAA Women’s Final Four Monday after an 86-75 victory over Maryland in Greenville.

The Gamecocks are set to face Iowa in the second game of the national semifinals Friday in Dallas. They will follow Virginia Tech and LSU.

“Right now, the focus is just trying to get home, do some laundry, pack and get ourselves ready to get on this flight,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said during a media conference Tuesday morning. “I’m sure our staff will probably sit down on the flight and talk about how we prepare to try to win a game against an incredibly talented and exciting Iowa team.”

There is new blood in this year’s Final Four as both Stanford and Connecticut were eliminated in the regional rounds. Both teams had joined the Gamecocks in 2021 and 2022. UConn’s streak of 14-consecutive Final Four’s was broken by Ohio State in the regional semifinal.

“Years ago, it was always the same teams,” Staley said of the Final Four. “Maybe there was one team that surprised someone, but the game has grown so much that really anybody, any program, can make it to the Final Four because of the parity of our game.”

Staley credited the transfer portal as a way teams have been able to level the playing field, and compete for championship right away.

“The transfer portal has allowed programs to grow instantly, especially if you have a coach that knows how to move young people,” Staley said. “You have to have a culture that allows some restrictions, but also some freedom.”

South Carolina is no stranger to the transfer portal having brought in Kamilla Cardoso (Syracuse) and Kierra Fletcher (Georgia Tech).

“(Kierra’s) numbers for our program aren’t off the chart, but her demeanor, her poise is what we’ve needed in order for our youngest point guard (Raven Johnson) to grow,” Staley said. “It was seamless because we did our due diligence. We wanted to make sure that we brought somebody in here that would not culturally infiltrate what we have going on.”

Fletcher talked about playing for Staley who was twice named NCAA Player of the Year while at the University of Virginia.

“It’s a challenge,” Fletcher said after Monday’s victory over Maryland. “(Staley) demands a lot, but it’s for the best. She made me a better player since I’ve been here.”

While Cardoso played for the Gamecocks during last year’s national championship run, Fletcher is in her first season with South Carolina.

“It means a lot to be able to get to the Final Four,” Fletcher said. “This is what I came to South Carolina for, I’m super excited and pretty sure I’m in shock right now. It will hit me tomorrow when we land in Dallas.”

While many of the USC players have been together for multiple seasons, Fletcher said she has found a home despite only playing the one year.

“From Day 1 (my teammates) have built confidence in me,” Fletcher said. “They are the best teammates I could ask for especially in a situation like this, having to help run the team. I’ve never been in this position before.”

South Carolina was part of the last Final Four to be held in Dallas back in 2017. The Gamecocks defeated Mississippi State to claim their first-ever national championship.

“Dallas will be etched in my memory forever,” Staley said. “It was the first time winning a national championship. I remember losing a huge part of who we were when Alaina Coates was injured, and have two transfers that found a way to embrace their roles and help us win.”