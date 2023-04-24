Petry gets freshman honor

University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week. Petry got the award for the fourth time this season.

Petry broke another freshman record at Carolina, as his two-run double on Saturday set the freshman RBI record. He now has 64 RBI and broke the record of 63, which was held by Justin Smoak. Petry had five hits (three of which were extra bases) and drove in eight in the series vs. Florida. He also had a .474 on-base percentage and a .800 slugging percentage in the four games and homered in each of the first two games vs. the Gators. In SEC games, Petry is hitting .446 with three doubles, 13 home runs, 39 RBI, a 1.092 slugging percentage and a .519 on-base percentage.

Carolina takes the midweek off for finals and will host Auburn for a three-game SEC series starting Friday night (April 28) at 7 p.m.