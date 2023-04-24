South Carolina finds itself with its highest ranking in almost a decade in at least one major poll.
The Gamecocks, fresh off a convincing sweep over then-No.3 Florida, check in at No. 2 in the Baseball America top 25, only behind LSU.
D1Baseball moved South Carolina up from No. 6 to No. 3 behind LSU and Wake Forest.
D1Baseball’s historic rankings weren’t readily available but this is the highest South Carolina’s been ranked in the Baseball America poll since the 2014 season. The Gamecocks got all the way up to the top spot in the top 25 early in the season.
South Carolina cracked the No. 5 spot in Baseball America earlier this season. It was the first time the program found itself there since the 2016.
The Gamecocks are on the cusp of the No. 1 spot and firmly inside the top five thanks to a dominant week. South Carolina won its midweek game and swept a Florida team inside the top five, moving them to No. 1 in the RPI.
South Carolina swept Florida in back-to-back home series. The last time Florida came to Founders Park (2021) things ended the same way.
The series opener was a dominant 13-3 run-rule win while pitching dominated Friday in a 5-2 win. The Gamecocks were able to jump out to an early lead and hold on for a 7-5 win Saturday afternoon to secure the sweep.
South Carolina never trailed at the end of an inning all weekend. The Gamecocks got brilliant performances from its entire starting rotation, Chris Veach and Eli Jones out of the bullpen and another strong weekend from Ethan Petry.
Petry broke the school’s freshman RBI record with a two-run double Saturday, inching him ahead of Justin Smoak’s 63 RBI in 2006.
With the series sweep South Carolina is tied with Wake Forest for the nation’s best record (34-6). The team is also tied with Kentucky for the most Quadrant I wins at 16.
The Gamecocks also sit atop the SEC in win percentage and are tied with Vanderbilt for the most league wins (13) with four weekends left in SEC play.
South Carolina doesn’t have a midweek game Tuesday and will host Auburn in a three game series starting Friday night.
The Gamecocks then head out on the road for consecutive road series at Kentucky and Arkansas. They wrap up the regular season at home against Tennessee.