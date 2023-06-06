The University of South Carolina baseball team and Florida will start the Gainesville Super Regional this Friday (June 9) at 6 p.m., the NCAA announced this morning (June 6).

Game one of the Super Regional will be at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville and will be televised on ESPN2. Game two will take place Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m. and also will be televised on ESPN2. The if necessary Game 3 will be on Sunday, June 11 at a time to be determined.