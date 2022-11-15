Slain football players remembered as funny, sweet, ambitious

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia football coach Tony Elliott smiled broadly when asked to share thoughts about three of his players slain in a campus shooting, as if doing so would offer some respite from two days of intense heartache.

Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were funny, competitive and great teammates, Elliott said, with personality quirks all their own that stood out.

Davis was gentle, but passionate, with a smile that lit up a room, Elliott said. The 6-foot-7 wide receiver set the standard when it came to practicing and preparing for a game — even when the coaches weren't around.

“The other thing that resonated is just how good of a teammate he was and how much he loved his teammates and would do anything for his teammates,” Elliott told reporters at a Tuesday news conference.

Perry was probably the most interesting guy on the roster, the coach said, a dedicated player but also a studio art major who shaped pots out of clay, liked to draw and listen to classical music.

“And he had a sense of humor that was one of a kind that only D’Sean could have,” Elliott said. “You knew immediately when somebody said something, yeah, that was D’Sean.”

Chandler transferred in from Wisconsin and had yet to play at Virginia.

“He just was a big kid. Smiled all the time. Loved to dance. Loved to sing. Loved to compete, even though the guys revealed that he wasn’t very good at video games, but he thought he was,” Elliott said, laughing. “But he loved to compete.”

The three young men were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student and former football player. Two other students were wounded, including another football player, Mike Hollins, who underwent a second surgery Tuesday.