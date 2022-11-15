 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Slain football players remembered as funny, sweet, ambitious

  • 0

University of Virginia police chief Tim Longo reports shooting suspect has been apprehended. Video: Eva Russo/ Richmond Times-Dispatch

Virginia Elliott Football

New Virginia head football coach and longtime Clemson assistant coach Tony Elliott, right, speaks during an introductory NCAA college football news conference, along with athletic director Carla Williams, at the school, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. Elliott will take over the program after the upcoming bowl game. 

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia football coach Tony Elliott smiled broadly when asked to share thoughts about three of his players slain in a campus shooting, as if doing so would offer some respite from two days of intense heartache.

Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were funny, competitive and great teammates, Elliott said, with personality quirks all their own that stood out.

Davis was gentle, but passionate, with a smile that lit up a room, Elliott said. The 6-foot-7 wide receiver set the standard when it came to practicing and preparing for a game — even when the coaches weren't around.

“The other thing that resonated is just how good of a teammate he was and how much he loved his teammates and would do anything for his teammates,” Elliott told reporters at a Tuesday news conference.

Perry was probably the most interesting guy on the roster, the coach said, a dedicated player but also a studio art major who shaped pots out of clay, liked to draw and listen to classical music.

People are also reading…

“And he had a sense of humor that was one of a kind that only D’Sean could have,” Elliott said. “You knew immediately when somebody said something, yeah, that was D’Sean.”

Chandler transferred in from Wisconsin and had yet to play at Virginia.

“He just was a big kid. Smiled all the time. Loved to dance. Loved to sing. Loved to compete, even though the guys revealed that he wasn’t very good at video games, but he thought he was,” Elliott said, laughing. “But he loved to compete.”

The three young men were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student and former football player. Two other students were wounded, including another football player, Mike Hollins, who underwent a second surgery Tuesday.

University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia community is mourning as new details emerge about both the three football players killed in a campus shooting this week and the criminal charges the suspect faces. Authorities have said university student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. joined a group of about two dozen others who traveled by bus Sunday to Washington for a field trip. After the bus arrived back on campus, authorities say Jones opened fire, killing the three players and wounding two others. Jones was scheduled to make a first court appearance Wednesday, the same day classes at the university were scheduled to resume.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News