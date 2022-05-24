SIGNINGS: B-E's Jones and HHA's Sumpter

Signings for B-E's Anthony Jones and HHA's Jabari Sumpter
Signings for B-E's Anthony Jones and HHA's Jabari Sumpter
Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball player Siri Davis signed to play at Claflin University and basketball player Jordan Simpson signed with Link Academy.
After falling short last season, Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball defeated Hannah-Pamplico 6-1 to win the Class A Lower State championship.
Brion Dunlap has accepted the position of head men’s basketball coach at Claflin University.
The Calhoun County boys track team finished second overall at the Class A state track meet held Thursday at Lower Richland High School in Columbia.
The Andrew Jackson Academy baseball team clinched the SCISA Class A state championship with a 7-1 victory over Richard Winn Tuesday in Ehrhardt.
South Carolina State women’s basketball legend Roberta Williams will become the first female from the university to be inducted into the South…
Induction ceremonies for halls of fame have almost become a routine for Roberta Williams.
COLUMBIA — For the first time ever the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet will be streamed live over the in…
Local athletes take part in state meets
Even after a night’s sleep, Clarendon Hall softball coach Jeffrey Bays found it hard to put into words what his team accomplished Tuesday night.
