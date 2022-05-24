 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIGNINGS: B-E's Jones and HHA's Sumpter

B-E's Jones signs with Pfeiffer University

Bamberg-Ehrhardt's Anthony Jones signed to play basketball at Pfeiffer University Tuesday. Jones is joined by George G. Jones, Valerie Jones, Aubrey Faust, Shaniqua Jones and Montgomery Jordyn.

Signings for B-E's Anthony Jones and HHA's Jabari Sumpter

HHA's Sumpter signs with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Holly Hill Academy’s Jabari Sumpter signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. The 6’7” forward averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds a game for the Raiders this season.
