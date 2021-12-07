Sheridan inducted into Hall of Fame

Former Orangeburg-Wilkinson head football coach Dick Sheridan was inducted into the National Football Foundation's College Football Hall of Fame.

Sheridan is a member of the 2020 class, but due to COVID, was unable to be enshrined. The 2020 and 2021 classes were both inducted Tuesday.

While in Orangeburg, Sheridan amassed a record of 37-8-1 while winning the 1971 state championship.

He would become the head coach at Furman in 1978 and led the Paladins to its first-ever conference championship. In eight seasons, he won 69 games and six Southern Conference championships. In his final season he took Furman to the FCS national championship game.

He left Furman for N.C. State in 1986 and led the Wolfpack to an 8-3-1 record and berth in the Peach Bowl. Over his seven seasons led N.C. State to 52 wins and five bowl appearances.

"All individual success is dependent on team success," Sheridan said at a press conference held Tuesday. "It takes a lot of people for team success. Coaches, players, support staff, supporters...we had all of those things (at Furman and N.C. State)."

SC State head coach Buddy Pough was in Las Vegas to see his high school coach be inducted Tuesday.

"I was able to spend some time with (coach)," Pough said. "He is well-deserving of the honor. It's gratifying for me to have both my college coach (Willie Jeffries) and high school coach in the Hall of Fame. It's really exciting."

