Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Three South Carolina State University alumni are Super Bowl bound.
It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result.
After finishing last in the league in rushing last season, SC State head coach Buddy Pough made it his mission to find a way to get back to ru…
University of South Carolina wide receiver Robert Brooks, Clemson University quarterback Woody Dantzler and late Negro League baseball legend …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.