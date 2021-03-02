SEC WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT: Texas A&M in the spotlight as favorite

Other contenders

The SEC is deep and talented and it's hard to count out any team among the top six. No. 14 Tennessee is seeded third. No. 16 Georgia is fourth. No. 17 Kentucky and No. 13 Arkansas feature two of the league's best players in the Razobacks' Chelsea Dungee and the Wildcats' Rhyne Howard, the preseason player of the year.

Hot Razorbacks

Alongside Texas A&M, Arkansas is one of the hottest teams in the SEC coming into the tournament having won five straight games and eight of their past nine. The Razorbacks' lone loss in that stretch was to the Aggies 69-67 last month. As they have all season, Arkansas has done it with offense. It's fifth in the country and tops the SEC at 84 points a game. While Dungee tops the league at 22.2 points a game, Destiny Slocum has averaged 15.6 points and Amber Ramirez 13.8 for the Razorbacks.

Lady Vols drought

It's been seven years since Tennessee won the league tournament, the longest drought in program history at an event it used to to dominate. The Lady Vols won 17 tournament crowns between 1980-2014, but has not made the semifinals since 2016. Tennessee hopes to change that this season.

