HOOVER – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 10-3, to LSU on day two of the 2023 SEC Tournament Wednesday morning (May 24) at the Hoover Met.

LSU scored a pair of runs in the second on a Brayden Jobert home run. The Gamecocks answered as Ethan Petry belted his 22nd home run of the season, a solo shot to the bullpen in left field. The Tigers took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth. The two teams traded a two-spot in the sixth as Petry and Talmadge LeCroy each drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk. The Tigers ended the scoring with a pair in the seventh.

Petry drove in a pair in the game and now has 72 RBI on the season. The loss went to Eli Jones, who allowed four runs and five hits with three strikeouts and a walk in four-plus innings.

Postgame notes

• Carolina is now 2-10 all-time against LSU in the SEC Tournament.

• Petry has 11 RBI in three games this season against LSU.

• LeCroy, Braylen Wimmer and Will Tippet now have three hits apiece in two SEC Tournament games.

Up next

Carolina will face the loser of the Texas A&M/Arkansas game in an elimination contest of the 2023 SEC Tournament Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.