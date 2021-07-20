SEC MEDIA DAYS: Alabama and Georgia scoring in transfer portal

The presumed front-runner in the SEC East, Georgia also hit the transfer jackpot.

The Bulldogs appeared to fill a need with two defensive back transfers — Derion Kendrick (Clemson) and Tykee Smith (West Virginia). But the big name was Gilbert, a former five-star prospect who caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns as an LSU freshman.

Gilbert, who initially settled on Florida as his destination, could help make up for the loss of wide receiver George Pickens to a knee injury in the spring.

"I think he's going to be an All-Pro tight end, All-American, has a chance to be a first round draft choice," said Ed Orgeron, LSU's coach.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels said Tuesday he was asked about Gilbert more than anyone else.

"I keep saying the same things: There are players that have great talent and like football and then there's guys like Arik who have great talent and love football," Daniels said.

The Bulldogs lost six players in the secondary, including a couple of transfers. They filled some of the void through the transfer portal. Smith started 17 games over the last two seasons at West Virginia and was a third-team AP All-America in 2020.