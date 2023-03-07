NORFOLK, VA -- South Carolina State’s Curtis Stevens, a longtime and avid supporter of the university, will be recognized as a 2023 Distinguished Alumnus of the institution by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Thursday, Mar. 9 during the league's annual basketball tournament at The Scope arena.

Stevens, along with an alumnus from each of the league's eight institutions, will be honored during an on-court ceremony at halftime of Thursday's 8 p.m. quarterfinals contest. The group is being recognized for notable accomplishments at their respective universities.

Stevens, a native of Greenwood, SC and a 1974 graduate with a bachelor’s in business administration, has been a strong supporter of his alma mater and, just recently, he and his wife Desma – also a SC State graduate – recently became members of the Thomas E. Miller Society at the university, an organization that honors alumni and other supporters who have given an aggregate of $100,000 or more to the institution.

Stevens is a life member of the SC State University National Alumni Association and has held several positions at the chapter and national levels. Chapter positions include two terms each as treasurer and financial secretary. He also served two terms as national treasurer.

He is currently a member of The STATE Club -- the Bulldog Booster Organization – and serves as a board member and treasurer.

Other alumni accomplishments include the President’s Circle of Alumni Giving, the Thurgood Marshall Distinguished Alumni Award and National Alumnus of the Year.

A retiree, Stevens enjoyed a 30-plus year career in Corporate America, where he held several positions in accounting, finance, administration and senior management.

The US Army Vietnam-Era vet and his wife, the former Desma Barbette Burke, currently reside in Charlotte, NC. They are the parents of two children and one grandchild.