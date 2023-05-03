2022 SOCCER:
Rookie of the Year Award - Jordin Harris
Hustle Award - Faith Sparks
Most Improved Player - Brooke Gloster
2022 VOLLEYBALL:
Most Valuable Player- Semira Fields
Most Improved Player- Kiarra Rosales
Top Newcomer- Mckinley Roach
2022 MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY:
Most Valuable Runner- Andew Latimer
Coaches Award- Jaden Barker
2022 WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY:
Most Valuable Runner - Debrielle Williams
Coaches Award- Chanice Harris
2022-23 MEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD:
Most Valuable Track Athlete- Kristopher Brown
Most Valuable Field Athlete- Dexter Ratliff
Coaches Award- Jalen Alleyne
2022-23 WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD:
Most Valuable Track Athlete - Jada Banks
Most Valuable Field Athlete - Cameran Gist
Women Coaches Award- Domonique Edmondson
2023 MEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD:
Most Valuable Track Athlete - Waddell Rembert-Jett
Most Valuable Field Athlete - Erick Hill
Coaches Award- Barrington Walker
2023 WOMEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD:
Most Valuable Track Athlete - Angelica Frederick
Most Valuable Field Athlete - Cameran Gist
Coaches Award- Maya Smith
2022-23 MEN’S BASKETBALL:
Coaches Award: Dallas James
Rookie of the Year Award: Jordan Simpson
Most Improved Award: Raquan Brown
2022-23 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL:
Coaches Award: Nadia Reese
Bulldog Tenacity Award: Mekayla Lumpkin
Durability Award: Nicole Gwynn
2023 MEN’S TENNIS:
Most Valuable Player: Aissa Benchakroun
Coaches Award: Pedro Sasso
Rookie of the Year: Novak Novakovic
2023 WOMEN’S TENNIS:
Most Valuable Player: Sofya Chursina
Most Valuable Player: Hind Semlali
Coaches Award: Rachida Berjane
2022 FOOTBALL
Offensive MVP: Shaquan Davis
Defensive MVP: Patrick Godbolt
Special Teams MVP: Tyrone Hicks
Newcomer of the Year: Zanjerry Dunham
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Nick Taiste
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Octaveon Minter
2023 SOFTBALL
Slugger Award: DeAisa Lowther
Golden Glove: Taylor Ames-Alexander
Impact Player of the Year: Destiny Calloway
2022-23 Highest GPA
Dallas James (Men’s Basketball)
Andrew Latimer (Men’s Cross Country / Track & Field)
Chanice Harris (Women’s Cross Country/ Track & Field)
Jayvion Snow (Football)
Mohamed Selim Ben Ali (Men’s Tennis)
Nalanda Teixeira da Silva (Women’s Tennis)
Mekayla Lumpkin (Women’s Basketball)
Faith Sparks (Soccer)
Miranda Gonzales (Softball)
Delaney Davis (Volleyball)