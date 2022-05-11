SCISA softball begins tournament Thursday

With the threat of inclement weather Friday, SCISA made the decision to begin its 2022 softball tournament Thursday, May 12, in Sumter.

The second day of the tournament is still scheduled for Saturday, May 14. Winners from the Upper and Lower Brackets will meet in a three-game series to decide the state champion.

Calhoun Academy enters the Class 2A tournament as region champions with an overall record of 21-2. The Lady Cavaliers are in the Lower Bracket and will open the tournament Thursday at noon against Carolina Academy at Patriot Park in Sumter.

“We have played pretty well down the stretch,” Calhoun Academy head coach Matt Polin said Wednesday. “It should be a good tournament. It’s going to be tough to advance past the teams on our side of the bracket.”

One of those teams is Williamsburg Academy, which handed the Lady Cavs one of its two losses on the season.

“(Williamsburg) is a team we’re going to see again if we want to advance,” Polin said. “They have two good pitchers that we haven’t faced this season. We just have to put the ball in play, we have athletes who can compete with anyone.”

Polin said his teams pitching has been excellent this season and is led by "ace" Alexis Hiers, who has over 150 strikeouts on the season. He said the lineup is led by Hiers along with Blakley Kingsmore, Paige Brunson and Ava Cuttino.

“I’m not worried about us, we just have to go out and play our game,” Polin said.

The Class A tournament features region teams Clarendon Hall, Jefferson Davis Academy, Holly Hill Academy, Dorchester Academy and Andrew Jackson Academy. Thursday’s games will be played at Palmetto Park in Sumter while Saturday’s game will be played at Patriot Park in Sumter.

Clarendon Hall will open the tournament Thursday against St. John’s Christian. Mandy Wells leads the Lady Saints with an average of .700, 33 hits, 35 runs scored and six home runs. Clarendon Hall is led in the circle by Colleen McIntosh who has five wins and a 1.77 earned run average.

Joining Clarendon Hall in the Upper Bracket is Jefferson Davis Academy who will open the tournament Thursday at Noon against Wardlaw Academy. Natalie Creech and Allyssa Phillips are each batting over .500 on the season while Regan Stills leads JDA with seven wins in the circle.

In the Class A Lower Bracket, Holly Hill Academy opens the tournament against W.W. King Academy while Dorchester Academy faces Andrew Jackson Academy. Both games begin at Noon.

