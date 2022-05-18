SCAHOF induction ceremony to be streamed live

COLUMBIA — For the first time ever the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet will be streamed live over the internet at www.facebook.com/scahof.

The event, set for Monday, May 23 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, is once again a sellout with more than 900 individuals slated to attend. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

“Since the event is sold out, the Board of Directors voted to have it streamed so others may witness how special our event is,” said Executive Director Andy Solomon. “Of course, it won’t be like being there in person but it will be the next best thing.”

The ceremony will be highlighted with the induction of the Class of 2020 that includes Columbia native and NFL defensive end Peter Boulware, Hilton Head native and Cincinnati Reds infielder Dan Driessen, USC quarterback Todd Ellis, USC pitcher and Chicago Cubs general manager Ed Lynch, Limestone coach and MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry, Clemson and NFL running back C.J. Spiller and S.C. State basketball standout Roberta Williams of Charleston.

The Class of 2022 features Wofford football coach Mike Ayers, Clemson’s Fred Hoover, the “Father of Sports Medicine in South Carolina”, USC and NFL wide receiver Sidney Rice of Gaffney and Blacksburg native Judy Wilkins Rose, a former Winthrop basketball player and longtime UNC Charlotte director of athletics.

More than 40 former honorees will be participating in the featured “Walk of Legends” prior to the induction ceremony.

The South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame will also recognize the Clemson men’s soccer team that won the NCAA championship in addition to South Carolina State’s football team that captured the HBCU crown. Also being acknowledged will be the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team that also captured the NCAA crown, USC’s Dawn Staley as the national coach of the year and Aliyah Boston as the women’s basketball player of the year.

