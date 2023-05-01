Former South Carolina State receiver Shaquan Davis has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints after not hearing his name called during the three-day NFL Draft.

"When the last name scrolled across the screen, I felt discouraged in that moment," Davis said. "It's every kids dream to hear their name called during the (NFL) Draft."

Shortly after the draft, news started to break of Davis and the Saints reaching a free agent deal.

"(The Saints) called right after the draft," Davis said. "I was a little shocked, because we had only spoken once during the process, but they said they liked me and we got the deal done."

Aaron Wilson who covers the NFL for KPRC in Houston tweeted Saturday night that the deal would included $216,000 in guaranteed money.

"I was outside with my family, and I started to receive a lot of messages," Davis said. "I found out about the details on the internet like everyone else."

Davis led the MEAC last season with 45 catches for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns. Though there were a few other teams interested, Davis felt New Orleans was the best fit for him."

"I went to New Orleans once when I was in high school," Davis, a Summerville native, said. "It's a great city. It reminds me a lot of Charleston, so it feels like home."

A few days after the draft, Davis said he "got out of his feelings," and realized he still had the ability to achieve his dream of playing in the NFL.

"I still get an opportunity," Davis said. "Now, I have to prove to everyone I can play. I have to prove to those other 31 teams that they missed out."

Davis will report to New Orleans May 11 for Saints rookie mini-camp.