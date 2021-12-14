SC State's Davis ready to shine on big stage

After missing games against Clemson and New Mexico State, South Carolina State receiver Shaquan Davis is excited about getting another opportunity on a big stage in the Celebration Bowl.

The red-shirt sophomore opened the season against Alabama A&M with five catches for 140 yards and a touchdown before suffering an injury that would cost him two games.

“It was mentally tough, dealing with the early-season injury,” Davis said Monday at practice. “I wanted to play (against Clemson and New Mexico), but I had to see the bigger picture. My coaches told me that I was going to be needed later in the year in conference play and eventually the Celebration Bowl.”

Despite missing two games, Davis finished second on the team in catches with 38 and leads the team in receiving yards (769) and touchdowns (5).

Davis said he and quarterback Corey Fields have worked hard on getting into a rhythm and trying to find the right timing. After being held to two catches and 25 yards against Howard, Davis exploded for five catches and 96 yards against North Carolina A&T.

He saved his best for last as he caught nine passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns in the MEAC finale against Norfolk State.

“I’m trying to listen to my coaches, come to work every day and continue to work with (Corey),” Davis said. “Hopefully, I can keep the momentum going.”

It will be nearly a month since the Bulldogs saw any game action, but Davis said he and the rest of the team needed some rest after playing eight-consecutive weeks. Saturday, the Bulldogs face a Jackson State defense that is allowing 156 passing yards per game and has given up 10 touchdowns and had 12 interceptions.

They are also coached by NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders.

“It’s just another game to me,” Davis said. “It’s a big game, but I don’t really pay attention to who the coach is or what players the other teams have. They remind me of (FAMU) how quick and aggressive they play. Their defensive line and linebackers are really good. We’ll have to throw quickly and make plays after the catch. Everyone’s locking in and trying to stay focused.”

In practice, Davis gets quite the workout going against MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Decobie Durant.

“(Decobie) makes games a whole lot easier,” Davis said. “Having to go up against him in practice, he’s technically sound, patient and physical. The offense has been up and down this year, but I feel like we’re clicking. I think we’re ready to put it all together Saturday.”

Davis the Bulldogs will face Jackson State Saturday in Atlanta in the Celebration Bowl. Tickets for the event are sold out and you can watch the game live on ABC beginning at Noon.

