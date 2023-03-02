South Carolina State had another late-game rally fall short as the Lady Bulldogs fell to North Carolina Central 61-47 Thursday in Orangeburg.

SC State outscored Howard 25-7 in the fourth quarter Monday in a 60-55 loss. Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs trailed by 10 entering the fourth quarter, but were able to cut the lead to six with just over four minutes left in the game.

SC State had its opportunities to get closer, but two missed field goals and turnovers allowed North Carolina Central to push the lead back to 11.

North Carolina Central opened the game with a 9-0 run, and led the Lady Bulldogs 31-18 at the half.

"We had some foul trouble in the first half, and that hindered our chances at some early rebounds," SC State head coach Tim Eatman said. "We struggled with our post players on the bench."

North Carolina Central held a 30-18 advantage in rebounding in the first half, and had 13 offensive rebounds compared to five for SC State.

Eatman said having his full squad in the second half allowed SC State to take advantage of some opportunities on offense.

SC State held the rebounding advantage in the second half 24-15.

Nicole Gwynn led SC State with 17 points while Nadia Reese added 12 points.

SC State (3-26, 2-12 in MEAC) will now head to Norfolk to take part in the MEAC Women's tournament. Eatman said before the team leaves he's going to show them game film of their loss to Norfolk Saturday.

"I'm going to point out the 17 missed lay-ups we had (against Norfolk)," Eatman said. "If we make those shots, or even half those shots, we win the game. This team needs to be reminded that they are good enough to win in the tournament."