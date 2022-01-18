SC State track grabs 13 top-10s in Columbia event

South Carolina State’s Erick Hill finished second overall in the men’s long jump while Stephanie Jobe earned a third-place finish in the women’s triple jump at the USC Opener in Columbia Saturday.

The Indoor Track and Field event, hosted by the University of South Carolina, featured a combined 13 top 10-finishes, including six top-5 performances from the men’s and women’s teams.

Hill’s jump measured 7.4 meters, the top mark in the MEAC this season. Jobe’s jump measured 11.13 meters.

The women’s 4x400 meter relay “A” team -- featuring Tanryn Thorn, Angelica Frederick, Ra’Necia Brown and Domonique Edmondson -- earned a fifth-place finish with a time of 3:52.53. It is the fastest time recorded by an SC State women’s team in nearly 14 seasons.

The “B” team, featuring Debrielle Williams, Jasmine Donovan, Maya Smith and Stephanie Jobe, finished ninth overall with a time of 4:06.91.

Reigning MEAC cross country champion, Jada Banks, finished eighth in the mile run with a time of 5:13, the fastest MEAC time posted this season.

Dexter Ratliff, the reigning MEAC men’s discus champion, placed third overall in the weight throw with a mark of 13.97 meters. He also finished fourth in the shotput with a throw of 12.46 meters.

The men’s 4x400 meter relay team -- featuring Devin Brewington, Erick Hill, Tyler Jeffers and Matron Thornton -- finished third overall with a time of 3:21.45. Jeffers also posted an eighth-place finish in the 800 meter with a time of 1:58.9 while Brewington (21.92) and Hill (22.02) finished ninth and 10th overall in the 200 meters.

Jaden Barker finished sixth overall in the 400 meters with a time of 49.91.

South Carolina State will return to Columbia to take part in the Gamecock Invitational Jan. 21-22.

