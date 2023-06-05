South Carolina State University will hold a youth football camp Friday, June 9. Cost for the event is $20 per camper and is open to kids ages 6-12 years old. Campers will introduced to the SC State football staff before going through flex and agility drills and with position specific drills and fundamentals. There will also be individual and group competitions. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the camp will conclude at Noon. Campers are asked to wear t-shirt and shorts along with cleats and bring a completed waiver which can be found at the SC State athletic website.