SC State to face High Point at Classic

South Carolina State men’s basketball will open the inaugural No Room for Racism Classic Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. against High Point University.

The event, announced back in September, will be held at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. It is being used as an effort to recognize civil rights leaders.

SC State head coach Tony Madlock said it is important for the Bulldogs to be taking part in the event as the lone Division I HBCU.

“The (Classic) is big for us,” Madlock said. “In the time was have going on now, it’s an honor and a privilege for the University. It means a lot for our program.”

Each year, the event will unveil a project to preserve the legacy of civil rights leaders and provide long standing educational value to the public. This year’s project will be an educational exhibit regarding the Jail, No Bail movement that took place in Rock Hill.

“It’s part of our culture,” Madlock said. “We must make sure our guys know things that have happened in the past, and help them get better for the future.”

University of South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said he sees the importance of of sharing the lessons that we’ve learned through sports with the world in respect to racism and prejudices that may exist in our communities and around our country.

Martin and the Gamecocks will face Florida State in the final game Sunday at Noon.

The Bulldogs face High Point led by former Georgia and Kentucky head coach Tubby Smith. Smith won a national championship while coaching the Wildcats. Madlock said it’s a great opportunity to coach against a ‘legend.’

High Point enters the game with a 5-4 record.

