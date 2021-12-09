 Skip to main content
SC STATE BASKETBALL

SC State to face High Point at Classic

SCSU hoops pic

South Carolina State head basketball coach Tony Madlock, left, stands with High Point head coach Tubby Smith at a press conference for the No Room For Racism Classic being held in Rock Hill.

 Special to The T&D

South Carolina State men’s basketball will open the inaugural No Room for Racism Classic Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. against High Point University.

The event, announced back in September, will be held at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. It is being used as an effort to recognize civil rights leaders.

SC State head coach Tony Madlock said it is important for the Bulldogs to be taking part in the event as the lone Division I HBCU.

“The (Classic) is big for us,” Madlock said. “In the time was have going on now, it’s an honor and a privilege for the University. It means a lot for our program.”

Pough glad Bulldogs finally in Celebration

Each year, the event will unveil a project to preserve the legacy of civil rights leaders and provide long standing educational value to the public. This year’s project will be an educational exhibit regarding the Jail, No Bail movement that took place in Rock Hill.

“It’s part of our culture,” Madlock said. “We must make sure our guys know things that have happened in the past, and help them get better for the future.”

University of South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said he sees the importance of of sharing the lessons that we’ve learned through sports with the world in respect to racism and prejudices that may exist in our communities and around our country.

Martin and the Gamecocks will face Florida State in the final game Sunday at Noon.

The Bulldogs face High Point led by former Georgia and Kentucky head coach Tubby Smith. Smith won a national championship while coaching the Wildcats. Madlock said it’s a great opportunity to coach against a ‘legend.’

High Point enters the game with a 5-4 record.

Fans can purchase VIP experience

The York-Chester Chapter of South Carolina State University National Alumni Association will host a VIP experience fundraiser during the No Room For Racism Classic basketball game on Friday, Dec. 10 beginning at 6 p.m.

The event is a VIP experience in which donors purchase tickets through the York-Chester Chapter. Proceeds from ticket purchases will go to the chapter's scholarship fund to support SC State students from that area.

A portion of the event will be dedicated to sharing the SC State experience with high school seniors in the York County and Chester County areas. Several donors have donated game tickets for them to attend.

Visit https://sites.google.com/view/yorkchesterchapterofscsunaa/home for tickets.

