SC State to enshrine 9 in special HOF ceremony

The South Carolina State University Department of Athletics will enshrine nine new inductees into its Athletic Hall of Fame Friday, Oct. 21, at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, beginning at 7 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6.

The class of 2022, headed by former Bulldog All-American and National Football League standout Javon Hargrave of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, includes five former football players and one representative each in wrestling, volleyball, golf and men’s basketball.

The university is inviting all current SCSU Athletic Hall of Famers to support by purchasing their tickets and to participate in the traditional Parade of Hall Famers at the beginning of the event. Tickets may also be purchased by other supporters who wish to support former student-athletes who helped to establish South Carolina State University’s legacy in Bulldog sports.

The Class of 2022:

William Boozer (Wrestling)

Kenny Bynum (Football)

Jarne’ Gleaton Carroll (Volleyball)

David Erby (Football)

Robert Geathers (Football)

Raymond Grier (Golf)

Javon Hargrave (Football)

Malcolm Long (Football)

Thurman Zimmerman (Basketball)

Tickets are still available at $60 for individuals and $400 for a table of eight. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the SCSU football team will host MEAC rival North Carolina Central University, with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m.

For all ticket information, contact the SCSU Ticket Office at 803-536-8579 or toll free at 800-298-9157 or visit the SCSU website: www.scsu.edu/athletics.