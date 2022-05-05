SC State tennis teams prepare for NCAAs

The South Carolina State men’s tennis team will open the 2022 NCAA tournament in Columbia Friday against No. 10 overall seed South Carolina.

SC State is making its 15th appearance in the tournament after earning the automatic bid by defeating Morgan State 4-0 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference final. They finished the season with a record of 12-9, including non-conference wins over The Citadel, Gardner-Webb, Lehigh and Colgate. In 14 previous trips, the Bulldogs have never made it past the first round.

The team is led by freshman Rostislav Haflinger, who split time between the top three singles positions this season. He finished the regular season with a record of 10-5, including a 4-1 record in the MEAC. He was named MEAC Freshman of the Year along with MEAC Player of the Year.

"I think we’re taking it to another level with the players," SC State head coach Hardeep Judge said. “Our No. 1 player as a freshman, Rostislav Halfinge, was player of the year, rookie of the year. He was a top 70 junior in the world and played in the Australian open."

In doubles, Haflinger partnered with Ivan Pauluychenko to win six matches from the No. 2 doubles position.

SC State will also rely on senior Omer Gorgun, who was named Most Outstanding Performer of the MEAC tournament after a combined 3-0 record in singles and doubles play. Sophomore Benjamin Niv was named First-Team All-MEAC along with Haflinger. Niv partnered with Aissa Benchakroun to win a key doubles match in the final of the MEAC tournament.

“So the level of player we are bringing in is at a higher caliber,” Judge said, “and I think you’re going to see in a couple of years how much this program is going to jump.”

The Gamecocks enter the tournament with a record of 21-6 and feature two nationally ranked players in Daniel Rodrigues (No. 2 overall) and Toby Samuel (No. 81 overall). Both were named First-Team All-SEC.

SC State and South Carolina are scheduled to face off at 1 p.m. at the Carolina Tennis Center. Tickets are $5 or you can watch a live stream of the match at https://gamecocksonline.com/feature/ncaa-mten-2022.

SC State women

The South Carolina State women’s tennis team will travel to Chapel Hill to begin NCAA tournament play Saturday against the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed in North Carolina.

After falling to Howard and Morgan State during the regular season, the Lady Bulldogs defeated MSU (4-2) and the Lady Bison to claim their third-straight MEAC tournament championship. The win also gave SC State an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“They’re an incredible group of and young women,” said Judge. “Earlier this season, we lost our No. 1 player on the women’s side to an ACL (injury), and then the women lost their other No. 1 to an injury before the conference tournament. They went in, they fought hard, and they won the conference."

The Lady Bulldogs are led by sophomore Rachida Berjane, who was named First-Team All-MEAC, and senior Lasya Patnaik who was named Second-Team All-MEAC. Sophomore Nalanda Silva was named Most Outstanding Performer of the MEAC tournament after a perfect 6-0 record in singles and doubles.

North Carolina leads the overall series against SC State 5-0, having defeated the Lady Bulldogs in first-round NCAA matches in 2006, 2008, 2013, 2019 and 2021. The Lady Bulldogs were shut out 4-0 in all five matches.

South Carolina State finished the year 9-9 and will face North Carolina Saturday at 1 p.m. You can stream the match on the TennisONE app.

