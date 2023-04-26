South Carolina State’s men’s and women’s tennis teams enter the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament unbeaten, and will have a first-round bye when the event begins Thursday.

SC State’s men are currently 5-0 in conference and will be looking for its third-straight MEAC championship. The Bulldogs have won 17 overall titles and 14 since 2004.

South Carolina State will face the winner of the match between Howard and Norfolk State Friday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC.

The Lady Bulldogs are two-time defending MEAC champions, and will face the winner of the match between Howard and Morgan State Friday in Cary.

The semifinals and championship matches of the 2023 MEAC Tennis Championships will stream live for the second straight year, this season, those matches will be live on ESPN+. Friday’s semifinals will get underway with women’s matches at 9 a.m., followed by the men at Noon.

Championship Saturday will begin with the women’s title match at 9 a.m., followed at 1 p.m. by the men’s championship final.

The MEAC also recognized its tennis all-academic selections featuring sophomores, juniors and senior student-athletes with a 3.0 or better cumulative grade point average.

The SC State men’s team features six players including: Selim Ben Ali, Aissa Benchakroun, Rostislav Halfinger, Ivan Pauliuchenka, Pedro Sasso and Luka Stefanovic. The SC State’s women’s team features four players including: Nalanda Teixeria da Silva, Teodora Vujicic, Rachida Berjane and Semlali Hind.