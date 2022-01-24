SC State sets new records in track

Two new names were added to South Carolina State’s track and field recordbook over the weekend as the Bulldogs took part in the Carolina Challenge.

Jada Banks set a new school record in the women’s 3000-meter run after finishing with a time of 10:21.07. The time was good enough for 14th overall in the event.

Trey Felton also set a new school record in the men’s 3000-meter run. He finished with a time of 9:03.63.

Sprinter Waddell Rembert-Jett posted two personal records in the 60-meter run and the 200-meter run. Rembert-Jett finished sixth overall in the 60 meter with a time of 6.77. The time was the fourth fastest in school history. He also earned a tenth place finish in the 200 meter with at time of 21.76, good for fifth fastest in SC State history.

The men’s 4x400-meter relay team (Devin Brewington, Barrington Walker, Tyler Jeffers and Rembert-Jett) earned a third-place finish with a time of 3:14.24. Brewington also added a seventh-place finish in the 400 meters (48.36).

The women’s 4x400-meter relay team (Tanryn Thorn, Ra’Necia Brown, Jasmaine Donovan and Domonique Edmonson) earned a seventh-place finish with a time of 3:48.9.

In the field events, Dexter Ratliff finished ninth in the weight throw with a distance of 13.63 meters.

“This week, we competed well,” said SCSU track and field coach Jerod Wims. “With the athletes just getting back from a three-week plus Christmas break, we needed to measure where we are. I’m pleased at our performance the last two weeks but now the real work starts. Our relay teams showed that they can compete on a high level without being in tip top shape. And as for Jada (Banks), she did what Jada does every time out.”

SC State resumes its schedule Friday at the two-day (Jan. 28-29) Carolina Invitational at USC.

