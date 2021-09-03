 Skip to main content
SC State runners set to open cross country season
The South Carolina State cross country teams will open their 2021 season Saturday at the Buccaneer Classic, hosted by Charleston Southern, beginning at 9 a.m. 

The meet is the first of six on this year’s schedule for SC State led by third-year head coach Jerod Wims. 

Other meets include:

Sept. 24 - Queen City Invitational in Charlotte

Oct. 1 - Chanticleer Challenge in Conway

Oct. 16 - USC Upstate Invitational in Spartanburg

Oct. 23 - MEAC Championship in Norfolk, Va.

Nov. 12 - NCAA Division I Regional in Lexington, Ky.

