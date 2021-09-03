SC State runners set to open cross country season

The South Carolina State cross country teams will open their 2021 season Saturday at the Buccaneer Classic, hosted by Charleston Southern, beginning at 9 a.m.
The meet is the first of six on this year’s schedule for SC State led by third-year head coach Jerod Wims.
Other meets include:
Sept. 24 - Queen City Invitational in Charlotte
Oct. 1 - Chanticleer Challenge in Conway
Oct. 16 - USC Upstate Invitational in Spartanburg
Oct. 23 - MEAC Championship in Norfolk, Va.
Nov. 12 - NCAA Division I Regional in Lexington, Ky.
