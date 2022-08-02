SC State lineman named Preseason All-American

South Carolina State defensive lineman Jeblonski Green has been named second-team FCS All-American by Stats Perform.
Green, who missed four games last season, finished seventh on the team with 38 total tackles. He led the team with 19.5 tackles for loss and finished with 3.5 sacks and an interception.
The redshirt junior was selected as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year at the recent MEAC football media day. He is one of 10 HBCU players selected among the three teams and the lone MEAC player chosen.
Furman teammates Ryan Miller (tight end) and Anderson Tomlin (offensive line) were each named to the second-team offense.
The Paladins were recently selected to finish third in the Southern Conference behind East Tennessee State and Chattanooga.
Defending FCS champion North Dakota State and South Dakota State led the way with six selections each.
First team
Offense
QB – Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State
RB – Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
RB – Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State
FB – Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State
WR – Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin
WR – Taylor Grimes, UIW
TE – Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
OL – Michael Corbi, Villanova
OL – McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga
OL – Matthan Hatchie, UT Martin
OL – Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
OL – Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
Defense
DL – Nate Lynn, William & Mary
DL – Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
DL – Josiah Silver, New Hampshire
DL – Spencer Waege, North Dakota State
LB – Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross
LB – Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham
LB – Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
LB – Patrick O’Connell, Montana
LB – Stone Snyder, VMI
DB – Anthony Adams, Portland State
DB – Justin Ford, Montana
DB – Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana
DB – Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware
Special teams
PK – Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa
P – Grant Burkett, Missouri State
LS – Robert Soderholm, VMI
KR – Malik Flowers, Montana
PR – Jah’Marae Sheread, Florida A&M
AP – Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., UC Davis
AP – Jacob Saylors, ETSU
Second team
Offense
QB – Jason Shelley, Missouri State
RB – Juwon Farri, Monmouth
RB – Malik Grant, Sacred Heart
RB – Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State
WR – Avante Cox, Southern Illinois
WR – Jakob Herres, Richmond
TE – Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman
TE – Ryan Miller, Furman
OL – Noah Atagi, Weber State
OL – Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
OL – Alex Jensen, South Dakota
OL – Kyle Nunez, Stony Brook
OL – Anderson Tomlin, Furman
Defense
DL – Brevin Allen, Campbell
DL – Malik Hamm, Lafayette
DL – Jeblonski Green, South Carolina State
DL – Jordan Lewis, Southern (2020)
DL – Clay Patterson, Yale
DL – B.J. Thompson, Stephen F. Austin
LB – Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW
LB – Adam Bock, South Dakota State
LB – Spencer Cuvelier, Northern Iowa
LB – David Hoage, Northern Colorado
LB – Titus Leo, Wagner
LB – Tristan Wheeler, Richmond
DB – Zy Alexander, Southeastern Louisiana
DB – Montrae Braswell, Missouri State
DB – Robby Hauck, Montana
DB – Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State
Special teams
PK – Kyle Sentkowski, Sacramento State
P – Max Quick, Stephen F. Austin
LS – Dalton Godfrey, South Dakota
KR – Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
PR – Devon Harper, Mercer
AP – Jake Chisholm, Dayton
AP – Javon Williams Jr., Southern Illinois