SC State lineman named Preseason All-American

South Carolina State defensive lineman Jeblonski Green has been named second-team FCS All-American by Stats Perform.

Green, who missed four games last season, finished seventh on the team with 38 total tackles. He led the team with 19.5 tackles for loss and finished with 3.5 sacks and an interception.

The redshirt junior was selected as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year at the recent MEAC football media day. He is one of 10 HBCU players selected among the three teams and the lone MEAC player chosen.

Furman teammates Ryan Miller (tight end) and Anderson Tomlin (offensive line) were each named to the second-team offense.

The Paladins were recently selected to finish third in the Southern Conference behind East Tennessee State and Chattanooga.

Defending FCS champion North Dakota State and South Dakota State led the way with six selections each.

First team

Offense

QB – Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State

RB – Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

RB – Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State

FB – Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State

WR – Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin

WR – Taylor Grimes, UIW

TE – Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

OL – Michael Corbi, Villanova

OL – McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga

OL – Matthan Hatchie, UT Martin

OL – Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

OL – Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

Defense

DL – Nate Lynn, William & Mary

DL – Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

DL – Josiah Silver, New Hampshire

DL – Spencer Waege, North Dakota State

LB – Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross

LB – Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham

LB – Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

LB – Patrick O’Connell, Montana

LB – Stone Snyder, VMI

DB – Anthony Adams, Portland State

DB – Justin Ford, Montana

DB – Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana

DB – Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware

Special teams

PK – Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa

P – Grant Burkett, Missouri State

LS – Robert Soderholm, VMI

KR – Malik Flowers, Montana

PR – Jah’Marae Sheread, Florida A&M

AP – Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., UC Davis

AP – Jacob Saylors, ETSU

Second team

Offense

QB – Jason Shelley, Missouri State

RB – Juwon Farri, Monmouth

RB – Malik Grant, Sacred Heart

RB – Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State

WR – Avante Cox, Southern Illinois

WR – Jakob Herres, Richmond

TE – Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman

TE – Ryan Miller, Furman

OL – Noah Atagi, Weber State

OL – Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State

OL – Alex Jensen, South Dakota

OL – Kyle Nunez, Stony Brook

OL – Anderson Tomlin, Furman

Defense

DL – Brevin Allen, Campbell

DL – Malik Hamm, Lafayette

DL – Jeblonski Green, South Carolina State

DL – Jordan Lewis, Southern (2020)

DL – Clay Patterson, Yale

DL – B.J. Thompson, Stephen F. Austin

LB – Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW

LB – Adam Bock, South Dakota State

LB – Spencer Cuvelier, Northern Iowa

LB – David Hoage, Northern Colorado

LB – Titus Leo, Wagner

LB – Tristan Wheeler, Richmond

DB – Zy Alexander, Southeastern Louisiana

DB – Montrae Braswell, Missouri State

DB – Robby Hauck, Montana

DB – Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State

Special teams

PK – Kyle Sentkowski, Sacramento State

P – Max Quick, Stephen F. Austin

LS – Dalton Godfrey, South Dakota

KR – Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

PR – Devon Harper, Mercer

AP – Jake Chisholm, Dayton

AP – Javon Williams Jr., Southern Illinois