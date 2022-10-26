SC State inducts 9 into hall of fame

Nine former student-athletes were inducted into the South Carolina State University Athletic Hall of Fame Oct. 21 at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

The class of 2022 was headlined by former Bulldog All-American and National Football League standout Javon Hargrave of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Hargrave was joined by four other former football players and one representative each in wrestling, volleyball, golf and men's basketball.