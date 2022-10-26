 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SC State inducts 9 into hall of fame

2022 SC State Hall of Fame Class

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Nine former student-athletes were inducted into the South Carolina State University Athletic Hall of Fame Oct. 21 at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

The class of 2022 was headlined by former Bulldog All-American and National Football League standout Javon Hargrave of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Hargrave was joined by four other former football players and one representative each in wrestling, volleyball, golf and men's basketball.

This year's class members are: William Boozer (Wrestling), Kenny Bynum (Football), Jarne' Gleaton Carroll (Volleyball), David Erby (Football), Robert Geathers (Football), Raymond Grier (Golf), Javon Hargrave (Football), Malcolm Long (Football), and Thurman Zimmerman (Basketball).

Game information

SC State (3-4, 1-0) at Morgan State (2-5, 0-2)

  • Baltimore, Maryland
  • Noon, Saturday, Oct. 29
  • Radio: 92.9 FM 1580 AM Orangeburg
