SC STATE FOOTBALL: 'We expect a brawl,' Bethune-Cookman coach says

South Carolina State and Bethune-Cookman have had one of the most balanced rivalries in FCS football over the last decade.

Since 2011, both teams have won five games, with SC State getting the victory last season 42-35 in Orangeburg. The former MEAC rivals are set to meet Saturday in Daytona Beach, and Bethune-Cookman head coach Terry Sims expects a “bloodbath.”

“It’s been a great matchup since I first started in 2010,” Sims said during his weekly press conference Monday. “It’s always a great game, a physical game. We expect a brawl.”

Both teams opened against FBS opponents last week as SC State fell at Central Florida 56-10 and Bethune-Cookman lost at Miami 70-13.

“Miami took us to the woodshed,” Sims said. “We didn’t play well in any of the three phases. I think we had spots offensively, and had some guys step up that we think can be difference makers. Defensively, we have to tackle better and make sure we’re in the right areas when we need to be there. Overall, not a terrible game, but definitely a lot of work to do.”

The Wildcats put up 342 yards of total offense led by quarterback Jalon Jones, who threw for 243 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought (Jalon) did a great job,” Sims said. “He started out a little slow, but as the game went on he got better, made better decisions and ran the offense. I thought all three quarterbacks were solid, and did the things we asked them to do.”

Sims said he wants to see his team improve its rushing attack this week against SC State. Que’Shaun Byrd and Tyrone Franklin each had 30 yards to lead the Wildcats.

“We have to get a little more push with the offensive line,” Sims said. “We have three new guys we inserted (into the lineup) that have to get caught up to the speed of the game. I think playing Miami increased our game speed. We need more push, and I think we have the backs to get that done.”

The Wildcats gave up 586 yards of total offense to Miami Saturday. Sims said his defenders were able to get to the right spots, but struggled to make tackles.

“We have to be sure tacklers (against SC State),” Sims said. “It’s about swarming to the ball and being physical. Devuntray Hampton had a solid game Saturday and transfer Jerrold Pough played a lot of snap for us at corner and did a good job. Conroy Cunningham and Mason Hall did a solid job at the defensive ends.”

In last year’s matchup, Bethune-Cookman fell behind 42-7 before rallying to score 28 unanswered in the fourth quarter. Sims said his team must get off to a better start against the Bulldogs.

“We have to have a physical presence from the start of this game,” Sims said. “SC State is not a team you feel out for a quarter or two then try to get in the game. We’re looking forward to this contest this weekend.”