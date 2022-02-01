SC State football trio works out for NFL at HBCU Combine

A trio of South Carolina State Bulldogs recently participated in the first-ever HBCU Combine held Saturday at the University of South Alabama.

After former NFL players-turned-HBCU coaches like Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Eddie George at Tennessee State helped raise the profile of historically Black colleges and universities, players are hoping the combine boosts their chances in the upcoming April draft.

Linebacker Chad Gilchrist, receiver Will Vereen and defensive back Zafir Kelly worked out in front of every NFL team, demonstrating their vertical leap and showing how fast they run the 40-yard dash, among other measuring sticks. They went through the same rigors as prospects from bigger schools do every year at the NFL combine and pro days.

Vereen was clocked at 4.44 in the 40-yard dash and was able to bench press 225-pounds 21 times. Kelly’s 40-yard dash time was recorded at 4.5.

The players also got to sit down with representatives of each NFL team, something some of them may not have had otherwise had a chance to do if they don't have pro days on their school campus.

"If it can create an opportunity for one player, it's worth doing," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said. "I think there was a lot more guys that are going to get an opportunity because of that."

The NFL had scheduled an HBCU combine in the spring of 2020 but had to cancel it because of COVID-19. Nagy suggested doing one in conjunction with the Senior Bowl in 2021, though last year's event was also called off.

The players will get another opportunity during the Legacy Bowl game for HBCU players in New Orleans on Feb. 19.

All three Bulldogs, along with offensive lineman Tison Gray, are expected to take part in the game.

Virginia State's Reggie Barlow, who will be coaching in the Senior Bowl, played eight years in the NFL coming out of Alabama State.

"My mind-set anyway, just like when I was a player, when I get a chance to go to the Senior Bowl or get a chance to go to the combine, it was about showing out," Barlow said. "It was about showing that I belong, and this won't be any different. We'll approach it the same way ... that we're going to stay.”

"You only get so many times in this life to show your stuff,” Barlow said. “Kudos to the NFL for them organizing this.

"And hopefully it's something that will sustain, and hopefully we'll have several guys get drafted and even more guys will have a chance to sign as free agents."

