SC STATE FOOTBALL: Tough start ahead for confident team with mark on its back

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough said his team enters the 2022 season with a confidence he has never see before.

“Spring was the first opportunity for us (as coaches) to get together and practice, and to see the demeanor of our players,” Pough said. “I think they are as far along as any current team has been in understanding what they need to do and having the confidence to do it.”

The Bulldogs spent the offseason celebrating another Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship, the school’s first Celebration Bowl win and another HBCU national championship. Pough said the accolades have increased the profile for him and his team.

“People who have no interest in South Carolina State or football in general have had the notion to figure out who we are and who I am,” Pough said. “I see people who I have no clue who they are, but they saw the game and talk about how much they enjoyed it. That’s an unusual sensation for us. Even though we’ve been decent from time to time, we’ve wallowed in obscurity, but this one game was the shot heard round the state.”

Last year’s mantra around the program was “Celebration Bowl” and how the team wanted to make its first-ever appearance at the event. Pough said getting that taste is enough to spur the team to make a repeat appearance.

“I think the fact that (the team) had a pretty gratifying experience makes them want to go back,” Pough said. “They all want to go back, and I think this team thinks that it ought to because we bring back so many pieces (from last season). Nothing is given in a case like that, (the MEAC) was so close last year, there’s no way we can be overconfident because of all the close games we played. We feel we ought to be the favorite, but we feel like it will be a knockdown, drag-out fight.”

SC State quarterback Corey Fields is one of nine returning starters on the offense. He said last year’s Celebration Bowl win didn’t give the team extra confidence, but rather a belief that they can compete with anybody.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what team we play because we know we can be beat,” Fields said. “We expect to do our jobs and perform to the best of our ability, but we know we have a target on our backs.”

Like last season, the Bulldogs play two FBS schools in September, including the season opener Sept. 1 against Central Florida.

“We’ve got such a tough schedule; I don’t know how this team will deal with adversity,” Pough said. “Central Florida is a really good team, Bethune-Cookman (down in the heat) we’ve always had problems, we go to A&T after that and then play (South) Carolina. Let’s face it, we have a chance to be not in great shape after that. I worry about expectations, and how our guys react to the fact they think they’re going to be pretty good.”

SC State receiver Shaq Davis remembers starting last season 1-4, including a 30-7 loss to Florida A&M in Tallahassee.

“We learned early (from those losses) that we were all we got, us within the football team,” Davis said. “We heard what people were saying, but we didn’t take it into consideration. We knew we had to turn things around because it was embarrassing.”

Davis caught a total of six touchdowns in the final two games of the season and was named offensive MVP of the Celebration Bowl.

“We’re still hungry,” Davis said. “We’re not satisfied with just winning one. Me personally, I want to go back this year and if I return for a grad year, I want to go that season too.”

Pough said playing FBS competition makes you realistic about what the possibilities are (for the season) but at the same time creates a sense of urgency.

“It will be a tough start, but it makes our team really have to focus in, and do things that we don’t ordinarily do. Our team has really tried to step it up this preseason because they know they will be tested.”