SC STATE FOOTBALL: Swygert out as SC State OC

South Carolina State football announced Thursday they had parted ways with current offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bennett Swygert.

Swygert was brought to Orangeburg prior to the 2018 season. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Newberry College for five seasons.

In a tweet sent Thursday morning, Swygert thanked SC State head football coach Buddy Pough and the university for the opportunity he was given.

“Thank you Coach Pough for believing in me,” Swygert tweeted. “You gave a guy you recruited a chance to work, and I’m grateful for the opportunity. It’s humbling to know I’m part of your coaching tree. Thank you to SCSU for such a tremendous opportunity.”

Swygert also addressed the players in the tweet including senior quarterbacks Corey Fields and Tyrece Nick along with freshmen Prometheus Franklin and Andre Washington.

“To my (senior) QBs who started with me in 2018, y’all are special,” Swygert tweeted. “To my freshmen, I believe!”

Swygert was part of a staff that helped lead SC State to a MEAC championship last season and win over Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl. Fields had one of the best games of his career, throwing for four touchdowns.

The Bulldogs finished this season 3-8 and 1-4 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play. SC State finished last in the MEAC after being picked to win the conference prior to the season starting.

The offense struggled this season, finishing 107th in the FCS. In MEAC play, SC State finished fifth in total offense with just over 285 yards per game. The Bulldogs scored the second fewest touchdowns in the league and finished last in rushing among MEAC teams.

Injuries and inefficiency doomed the Bulldogs this season. SC State converted only 28-percent of its third down chances which ranked last in the MEAC. Quarterbacks Fields and Franklin were both lost for the season due to injuries and last year’s leading rushing Kendrell Flowers appeared in only five games this season.