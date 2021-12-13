SC STATE FOOTBALL: 'Special time': Bulldogs to play for sellout crowd

With the Celebration Bowl less than a week away, South Carolina State was back on the practice field Monday preparing for their game against Jackson State.

“It’s a special time guys,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough said. “When you can still be practicing, and it’s almost Christmas, this is a new experience for us. We’ve been trying to get here for a lot of years so we’re excited about the opportunity.”

It was announced over the weekend that tickets for Saturday’s game between the Bulldogs and Tigers are sold out. Pough said he’s excited for his players to experience the bowl atmosphere.

“We will have nearly 50,000 people (at the game) maybe more,” Pough said Monday. “This is just a wonderful setup.”

Celebration Bowl Executive Director John Grant said Monday: “We are proud to announce that the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta has officially sold out. Due to the high demand for tickets, we will release 1,000 standing-room-only tickets on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at noon, priced at $40. Once those tickets are sold, no other tickets will be available.”

Pough said he has yet to meet with Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders but has been impressed with what he and his coaches have been able to accomplish this season.

“I’m hearing that he has done a tremendous job of organizing and putting together a football program,” Pough said. “That’s what the big item is now, he’s done a nice job of developing a following at Jackson State and I look forward to getting a chance to meet with him sometime soon.”

Jackson State enters the game with an 11-1 record, with its lone loss coming to FBS Louisiana Monroe. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders received the Jerry Rice Award Monday, which is given to the top freshman player in FCS. Sanders is the first HBCU player to win the award.

“You measure yourself by who you beat,” Pough said. “If we get a chance to win a game against a program such as Jackson State, it gives us some credibility that we may not have ordinarily had. (Jackson State) comes into this game as hot as any team entering the Celebration Bowl. It will be a big game for us, but we have our hands full.”

South Carolina State has prepared for this game by playing one of the toughest schedules in FCS. It featured games against defending HBCU national champion Alabama A&M along with Florida A&M and North Carolina A&T.

“We don’t play softies,” Pough said. “We played the best of what was the MEAC in FAMU, Bethune-Cookman and (N.C.) A&T, add a little Clemson and New Mexico State, our guys know that if they are not ready to play then they are will be in a world of trouble because we play the best.”

Along with Sanders, Pough said Jackson State features a couple of big-time skill guys at receiver along with a defense that may be one of the best the Bulldogs have seen this year.

“Their defensive front four is extremely athletic and hard to block,” Pough said. “We’ll have a hard time moving the football. I think the most anyone has scored on them in 21 points, I know we will have to do better than that if we have any chance of winning.”

Saturday’s game will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday. Kickoff for the game is noon on ABC. Pough had a chance to tour the facility Thursday after the Celebration Bowl’s initial press conference.

“I told our guys it was the prettiest, most up-to-date, cutting-edge place I have ever seen,” Pough said. “But I want our guys to see it for themselves. I look forward to getting a chance to look in our players' eyes as we let them see all the ins and outs.”

