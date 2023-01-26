SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs vs Alabama St. to open '26 in Challenge

The SWAC/MEAC Challenge announced its future schedule of games Thursday, including a matchup between South Carolina State and Alabama State.

The annual game features a team from each conference kicking off the college football season. In last year’s game, Alabama State, representing the Southwest Athletic Conference, defeated the Mid-Eastern Athletic representative Howard University 23-13.

SC State is scheduled to face Alabama State to begin the 2026 season. The game will be played at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Georgia State Panthers.

The two teams met in 2005 in the inaugural SWAC/MEAC Challenge played at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, with the Bulldogs getting a 27-14 win over ASU.

South Carolina State quarterback Cleveland McCoy was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after totaling 240 yards of total offense including an 11-yard touchdown run. Alabama State was led by future NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson who threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson would be finish the season All-SWAC and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He would later win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

South Carolina State currently holds a 2-0 record against the Hornets with its most recent win coming during the spring COVID season in 2021. The Bulldogs got a 17-yard touchdown pass from Corey Fields to Shaquan Davis with just over a minute to play to win 14-7.

South Carolina State has participated in the event four times, and currently holds a 3-1 record. The Bulldogs defeated Alabama State, Grambling and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. They lost their most recent trip, a 14-8 defeat against Southern in Baton Rouge.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to make their fifth appearance at the event, opening the 2023 season against Jackson State University. The two teams previously met in the 2021 Celebration Bowl. SC State defeated JSU 31-10 to win the HBCU national championship.

Other future matchups announced included Norfolk State vs. Florida A&M (2024) and Southern vs. North Carolina Central (2025).