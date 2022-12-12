SC STATE FOOTBALL: SCSU duo named All-American

South Carolina State receiver Shaquan Davis and linebacker BJ Davis were each named to the HBCU All-America team presented by BOXTOROW.

Shaq Davis led the SC State offense with 45 catches for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named HBCU Player of the Week after catching six passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns against eventual MEAC champion North Carolina Central.

Earlier this month, Davis announced via Twitter that he would be entering next year’s NFL Draft. The receiver accepted an invitation to take part in the 2023 East-West Shrine game to be played Thursday, Feb. 2 in Las Vegas.

BJ Davis was named first-team All-MEAC at linebacker after finishing the season with 94 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and seven pass break ups. He returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown against Bethune-Cookman.

At the end of the season, Davis announced he would enter the transfer portal as a grad student with one year of eligibility left.

SC State defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt earned honorable mention on this year’s team. Godbolt was named HBCU Defensive Player of the Week after recording eight tackles including four tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble against Delaware State.

Godbolt finished the season with 37 tackles, and led the Bulldogs with 11.5 tackles for loss. He had an interception and forced three fumbles.