SC STATE FOOTBALL: SC State offensive coordinator out after 4 seasons

The South Carolina State football program is parting ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bennett Swygert.

The former South Carolina quarterback just completed his fourth season with the Bulldogs. In that time, he helped SC State win two MEAC championships and the 2021 Celebration Bowl.

Swygert sent a tweet Thursday morning thanking head coach Buddy Pough and SC State University for his time with the team.

“Thank you Coach Pough for believing in me,” Swygert tweeted. “You gave a guy you recruited a chance to work, and I’m grateful for the opportunity. It is humbling to know I am part of your coaching tree.”

South Carolina State struggled to a 3-8 record this season and finished last in the MEAC with a 1-4 record. The Bulldogs averaged just over 23 points per game in conference play and finished the season averaging just over 300 yards per game, which ranked 106th in the FCS.